Boulder police asking for help in locating missing woman

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 12—Boulder police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since early December.

Kelsey Lee Taylor, 35, was last seen leaving Barnes and Noble, 2999 Pearl St., on Dec. 9, according to a release.

On Dec. 11, Taylor sent a text message to a friend asking him to pick her up but did not respond to a follow-up message. Police said Taylor's significant other then tried calling several times over the next few days but never made contact with her.

Investigators determined Taylor had a hotel room reserved in late December, but never arrived. She also missed a court hearing in January and then failed to appear for a virtual child custody hearing in February, which those who knew her said was "very unusual" for her.

Boulder police said that, "At this point in time, all investigatory leads have been exhausted."

Taylor is described as a white woman standing 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She does not have a residence, financial means, phone or vehicle. She also suffers from medical issues and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted at www.crimeshurt.com.

