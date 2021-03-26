Boulder police faced 'significant amount of gunfire' as they responded to grocery, DA says

Police were met with a "very significant amount of gunfire" as they responded to the mass shooting that took the lives of 10 people, a Colorado prosecutor said Friday.

That gunfire will lead to additional charges of attempted murder against suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Officers "charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter who at first they were unable to locate," he told reporters during a news conference. "They put their lives at risk."

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Alissa used a Ruger AR-556 pistol when he opened fire on a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, killing 10 people, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51. The officer, a father of seven, has been hailed as "the definition of an American hero" by President Joe Biden.

The gun was legally purchased at a gun shop in Arvada, the suburb where Alissa is from, according to the chief. Alissa, 21, also had a 9 mm pistol on him, but he did not appear to use that weapon, authorities said Friday.

Nearly 170 investigators from local, state and federal agencies have logged more than 3,000 hours picking apart the crime scene and desperately seeking to find a motive for the carnage, according to officials.

So far, it's not clear what drove the gunman.

“It’ll be something haunting for all of us until we figure that out," Herold said. "And like someone said, sometimes you just don’t figure these things out. But I am hoping we will."

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder, with additional charges are likely to be filed in the next two weeks, prosecutors said.

The nine others killed on Monday were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa was shot in the leg by responding police and arrested.

The public caught a glimpse of Alissa on Monday afternoon outside the market, as an aerial news video showed police escorting a man in handcuffs, his right leg covered in blood. He wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes.

Alissa's defense lawyer said Thursday that she'll need a thorough review of her client's mental health before going forward with any court proceedings.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.