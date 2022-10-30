Boulder police investigate armed robbery near CU Boulder campus

Oct. 29—Boulder police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue.

According to an alert from the University of Colorado Boulder emergency alert system, officers responded to an armed robbery that happened about 11:25 p.m. Friday.

A tweet from the Boulder Police Department said one suspect, described as a high school-aged Latino male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, walked up to a man and robbed him at gunpoint. Information about what was stolen was not available.

Police cleared the scene by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. There is no threat to campus, according to the university's alert system.

No injuries have been reported. Boulder police Sgt. Benjamin Graff said that while multiple individuals may have been involved with the robbery, only one suspect is thought to have been armed.

Detectives are working on the case but have not identified any leads as of Saturday afternoon, Graff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-3333.