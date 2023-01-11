Boulder police investigating $10K in stolen food and beer

Jan. 10—Boulder police are investigating after about two people stole about $10,000 in food and beer from a local restaurant.

According to a release, the theft occurred just after midnight Saturday at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House, 2319 Arapahoe Ave.

Police said a man and a woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers, stealing frozen and raw meat, dozens of eggs, milk and various cheeses. The suspects also stole 14 5-gallon kegs of beer, some of which had been aged for 10 years.

The two suspects made three different trips due to the amount of items they stole.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Boulder police Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case No. 23-00216.