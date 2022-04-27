Boulder police investigating assault in downtown overnight

Apr. 26—Boulder police are searching for a man who reportedly was involved in a fight that left another man with serious injuries.

Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police received a call about a fight involving a group of men near 14th and Pearl streets at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said during the fight, one man struck another man with an unknown object, causing serious bodily injury.

The suspect, believed to be a white man in his 30s, then fled the area north on a skateboard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boulder police Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case No. 22-03843.