Boulder police investigating body found with traumatic injuries

Apr. 1—Boulder police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the 4800 block of Pearl Street early Friday morning.

Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said an unresponsive person was found in the street about 6 a.m. by a passerby, and police responded to the scene and found the person dead.

Waugh said the body did have "traumatic injuries," but no further information on the cause of death was available at this time.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and conduct an investigation into the cause and manner of death.

Waugh said there is no immediate public threat and that there are no details on the person's identity yet.

The investigation still is in the "very early, early" stage, she said.

Officials closed Pearl Street between 47th and 49th streets while the investigation was ongoing, but reopened the road after 5 p.m.

There was also a separate area taped off east of 49th Street that police said was related to the investigation.

Waugh said drones were being deployed at the scene, and evidence markers could be seen placed along Pearl Street.

Anyone who was in the area this morning or who has information about the incident is asked to call Boulder police Detective Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective Scott Byars at 303-441-1970 in reference to case No. 22-02957.

This is a developing story.