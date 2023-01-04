Boulder police investigating high-end art theft

Jan. 4—Boulder police are investigating after several high-end art pieces were stolen from a vehicle last month.

According to a release, workers from a company transporting several pieces of artwork across the country stayed the night at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road on Dec. 14.

The next morning, they discovered that someone had cut the padlock on the truck and stolen five pieces of artwork and tools.

The five pieces of artwork are valued at more than $400,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case No. 22-12364.