Boulder police investigating overnight shooting, suspect still at large

Feb. 28—Editor's note: This article has been updated after law enforcement issued a correction on the gender of the victim.

Police are investigating a shooting overnight in downtown Boulder, and no suspect has been found at this time.

Boulder police said that at 10 p.m. Monday a woman was sleeping outside when she was shot in the leg at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Boulder police said Tuesday morning that they were able to stabilize the victim.

Law enforcement responded to the area, but after "an extensive search" including a K-9, police were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a heavy winter jacket with longer brown hair.

Police are following up on "several strong leads" but are still trying to determine if the victim and the shooter knew each other, according to a release.

Both Boulder Valley School District and the University of Colorado Boulder posted that none of their schools or facilities closed as a result of the incident, but Boulder Valley did have "heightened security patrols" at schools in the area.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Hartkopp at 303-441-1974 and reference case No. 23-01930.