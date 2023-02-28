Boulder police investigating overnight shooting

Feb. 28—Police are investigating a shooting overnight in downtown Boulder.

Boulder police tweeted at 10:20 p.m. that a man was shot at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement responded to the area, but after "an extensive search" police were unable to locate the suspect, and will resume their search today.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a heavy winter jacket with longer brown hair.