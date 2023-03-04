Boulder police locate 'person of interest' in downtown shooting

Mar. 3—Police have identified and located a "person of interest" in a shooting Monday in downtown Boulder.

Boulder police said that at 10 p.m. Monday, a woman was sleeping outside when she was shot in the leg at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

Officers put a tourniquet on the woman's leg and she was taken to the hospital. She was later released.

According to a release, police do not believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

After investigation, police said they had identified a "person of interest" and were seeking to identify them. At 2:40 p.m. Friday, the police tweeted that they had identified and found the person.

Police did not release any further information on what led them to the person of interest.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Hartkopp at 303-441-1974 and reference case No. 23-01930.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). or at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm.