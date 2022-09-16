Boulder police find missing woman, children

Sep. 15—Boulder police said they have located a woman and her two children after they went missing on Wednesday, and the mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Laura McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were reported missing from their north Boulder home at 10 p.m. Wednesday after "abruptly disappearing."

After issuing a tweet asking for help finding them, Boulder police in a post at 8:07 a.m. Thursday said all three family members were located and were safe.

In an updated press release, Boulder police said the two children were found in the mother's vehicle in Lafayette, while McCall was also found a short time later in Lafayette.

Police said that after investigation, McCall was arrested on suspicion of two counts of child abuse.

No further information on the reason for the arrest has been released at this time.

The two children were returned home to their father.

Anyone who may information related to this case is asked to call Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case No. 22-9255.