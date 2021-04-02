Boulder police say missing woman found safe out of state

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.

Apr. 1—Boulder police said a woman who had been missing since early December was located and is safe.

Kelsey Lee Taylor, 35, was last seen in Boulder in December and reported missing after she failed to return texts, missed a court appointment and failed to arrive after booking a room at a hotel.

But Boulder police in a release today said Taylor "was located in another state and is safe."

No other information was given.

