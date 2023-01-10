Boulder police recover stolen high-end paintings

Jan. 9—Boulder police were able to recover stolen paintings, along with drugs, guns and electronics, from a hotel room in Lakewood.

Workers from a company transporting several pieces of artwork across the country stayed the night at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road on Dec. 14. The next morning they discovered that someone had cut the padlock on the truck and stolen five pieces of artwork and tools.

According to a release, Boulder police Officer Patrick Meehan on Saturday night was able to determine the pieces of artwork might be in a hotel room in Lakewood, and he partnered with local police to search the room.

Police recovered all five stolen paintings, valued at more than $400,000. They also recovered stolen guns and electronics and a large amount of drugs, including nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of burglary tools, first-degree vehicle trespass, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, distribution of a controlled substance and a special offender drug charge.

According to an affidavit, a witness indicated it appeared Camacho-Levine did not know the pieces of art were in the vehicle when he broke in.

"This is a prime example of the great policework our officers do every day in Boulder, and I could not be more proud of Officer Meehan, patrol, the Special Enforcement Unit and our partners at the Lakewood Police Department," Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. "Not only did we recover this artwork still intact, but we also took these deadly drugs that plague our community off the street."

According to the affidavit, Camacho-Levine also has failure to appear warrants out of Denver and Arapahoe counties and an extensive criminal history.

His bond was set at $100,000 with no cash option.

"The stolen artwork is incredibly valuable, so I am glad that these pieces were recovered so quickly. The person(s) responsible will face a very significant prison sentence if convicted, based on the value of the artwork," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "But you don't have to be an art expert to recognize the importance of the police recovering over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 14 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns in connection with this case."

Anyone with any information about this case is still asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case No. 22-12364.