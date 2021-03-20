Boulder police release additional photos and video from University Hill riot

Mar. 19—Boulder police have released additional photos and videos as detectives continue to track down people involved in a riot on University Hill earlier this month.

An estimated 500 to 800 people gathered for a party that soon spilled into the streets near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6.

Several vehicles were damaged when the party turned into a riot. Three SWAT officers were also injured and a SWAT vehicle and fire engine were damaged when police responded to break up the gathering.

Seven people, four of them University of Colorado Boulder students, have already been arrested in connection with the case and "more are pending," according to a release sent Friday by Boulder police.

A team of 15 detectives and investigators from the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police and the District Attorney's Office are following up on more than 1,000 tips that have come in since the riot.

CU Boulder issued a release stating it was "working through the campus student conduct process." While CU Boulder said it had set up a section of its COVID-19 dashboard to display information in regards to disciplinary action, nothing has been posted as of yet.

"It can take many weeks for student conduct investigations and adjudication to be complete," the release states. "Students may be subject to interim sanctions while their cases are adjudicated, including suspension from the campus for more serious violations. Any student found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward police officers or other egregious acts connected to the events of March 6—including damage to property—will face serious sanctions, with the most significant violations resulting in either suspension or expulsion from CU Boulder without the possibility of readmission.

"Students arrested on criminal charges related to the March 6 riot will likely be issued a notice of interim exclusion or suspension, depending on the nature and severity of the charges."

Story continues

Boulder police did not report any large parties that needed to be broken up on St. Patrick's Day, but police will have extra patrols this weekend.

"As Buffs, and especially during times like these, it's more important than ever that we act with respect, integrity and compassion toward each other and our neighbors," JB Banks, acting vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement. "We want our students to be safe and act as Buffs wherever they are. Residents of the Hill can expect a greater police presence, and we are also offering several safe events and educational programs on campus this spring."

Meanwhile, discussions continue on how to prevent future incidents on University Hill.

"Together, we can find solutions to these problems" Kim Calomino, CU Boulder director of local government and community relations, said in a statement.

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.