Boulder police rescue two from residence; man remains barricaded

Nov. 29—Boulder police rescued two people from a north Boulder residence Monday evening before a man barricaded himself in the home.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted that police had received information about a potential hostage situation in Boulder from the Lafayette Police. Boulder police responded and rescued two people from inside the home, on or near Broadway, south of Iris Avenue. One officer fired their gun during the rescue, but nobody was hit. After the victims were rescued, the suspect, who is believed to possess multiple firearms, barricaded himself in the residence.

As of 11:29 p.m. Monday, officers were working to evacuate residents in the area and take the suspect into custody. The police have advised the public to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris Avenue due to the evolving situation. There were no confirmed reports of any fatalities at the scene, according to another BPD tweet.

Police cars were blocking Broadway at Grape Avenue as of 11 p.m., an ambulance was sitting in the road north of the intersection, and a drone was hovering above the intersection. Another ambulance had left the scene heading south on Broadway around 10:45 p.m.

Broadway was also blocked about two blocks north of Grape Avenue as of 11 p.m.