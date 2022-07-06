Boulder police searching for man who pulled gun during University Hill incident

Jul. 5—Boulder police said one person pulled a gun during a riot that followed a large Fourth of July party on University Hill.

Police were first called from an address in the 700 block of 17th Street at 4 p.m. Monday for a noise complaint about a party in the area, Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said.

The resident at the party house was given a warning to lower the noise or shut down the party, but officers were called to the address again at 5:30 p.m. for more noise complaints.

Waugh said officers at that time shut down the party and issued the resident a summons for a nuisance party.

Police said a crowd of 100 to 200 people from the party left the home and began to gather in the street and set off fireworks, some aimed at vehicles; light bushes on fire; and jump on vehicles.

Waugh said police sent SWAT to the scene "to disperse the multiple, large-scale disturbances."

While police were on scene, Waugh said it appears a fight broke out between partygoers and one man pulled out a gun and cocked it. A physical fight then broke out before the suspect left the scene in a dark blue BMW or Mercedes with two other people.

Waugh said the three people in the BMW were all described as black men. One was described as 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall and was last seen wearing a tank top and short hair. A second was described as approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall with dreadlocks wearing a red bandana. There was no further description of the third suspect.

Waugh said following the party there was also a separate burglary call in the 800 block of 17th Street. Officers arrested two men on suspicion of second-degree burglary in connection to that incident, but they are not believed to be connected to the weapons call.