Boulder police searching for missing woman, children

Sep. 15—Boulder police are searching for a woman and her two children after they went missing on Wednesday.

Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were reported missing from their north Boulder home at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They were last heard from around 6 p.m. Wednesday. McCall drives a black 2009 Toyota Rav4 with a Colorado license plate of SQN317.

Anyone who has seen this family or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.