Boulder police make second arrest in University Hill riot

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 14—Boulder police have arrested a second person in connection with last weekend's party-turned-riot on University Hill.

Garrett Doyle, 22, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony menacing, criminal attempt, engaging in a riot, disobeying a public order during a riot, public health order violation, and obstructing government services, according to jail booking records.

While Boulder police have not yet issued a release on Doyle, the agency case number on his arrest is the same as Henry Chardack, the first person arrested in connection with the riot.

Doyle's affidavit and booking photo were not immediately available Sunday.

University of Colorado Boulder's online database did not list Doyle as a student.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-aged people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

Police said they have received hundreds of tips, and continue to release photos attempting to identify those involved in the riots.

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.

