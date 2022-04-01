Boulder police seek public's help to locate stolen bikes worth $70,000

Apr. 1—Detectives with the Boulder Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate bikes worth $70,000 that were stolen late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Startup company Driven Technologies Inc., located in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place, reported the burglary Thursday morning. Police think the burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Thursday night, Jason Smith, CEO of Driven Technologies Inc., said one of the bikes — his personal bike — was recovered by the Boulder Police Department. His bike, a blue specialized Turbo Levo mountain bike with white lettering, is valued at $12,000.

Officers were still working to locate the other two bikes stolen Thursday night.

Smith said he arrived at work about 8 a.m. When he walked to the front of the store, he noticed that a football-sized rock was thrown through the company's glass front door. When the glass did not shatter into pieces, Smith suspects the person kicked it out until it fell out of the frame.

"The rock went through the safety glass, and we think they wanted to gain entry," he said. "It was framed in, so they kept kicking the bottom and the frame of the window popped inward."

At first it didn't seem like anything was stolen, but when Smith walked to the back where the show bikes were, he realized three bikes were gone.

Besides his bike, the other two bikes that were stolen were prototypes. They are worth a combined total of $70,000.

He said he is not sure whether the person who stole the bikes knew what they were taking, adding that they were the most expensive looking bikes in the room but are not usable.

"They have their hands on these beautiful and expensive show bikes, and my fear is they can't do anything with them and they are going to throw them in a dumpster," Smith said.

Bike theft has been on the rise in recent years in Boulder County, according to officials.

In November, eight men were indicted by a state grand jury and accused of using stolen vehicles and large rocks to break into and burglarize bike shops across the Front Range, including several in Boulder County.

Mitch Trujillo, community service officer in Boulder, said during a police townhall last year that bike theft is a nationwide problem because bike owners are still not properly locking their bikes or are leaving their garage doors open.

Smith said his company did not have any surveillance cameras at the store but will be investing in them soon.

"I read about it all the time and now it happened to me," he said. "We read about the bike shops, and now it is really hitting home."

Boulder police are asking anyone with any information related to this investigation to call Detective Cody Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 and reference case 22-2976. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.