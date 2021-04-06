Boulder police turn scene of shooting back over to King Soopers

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Apr. 5—Boulder police have finished processing the shooting scene at the south Boulder King Soopers, though the store is not yet open to the public.

The store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive had been under police investigation for two weeks after 10 people were shot and killed March 22.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said Monday detectives had wrapped up their investigation of the scene and police turned the building back over to King Soopers.

King Soopers spokesperson Kelli McGannon told the Daily Camera last week the company's main focus is ensuring all employees are OK, physically, emotionally and otherwise.

"We have not even talked about the building yet. Right now all of our focus has been on our people," McGannon said.

McGannon said every employee at that particular location has been placed on paid leave.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers on March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and then entered the store and opened fire.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

The suspect in the case has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, and could be facing additional charges in the coming days.

