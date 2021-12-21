Boulder police turning to genetic DNA in JonBenet Ramsey case





Colorado police are evaluating the use of DNA in the case investigating the killing of JonBenet Ramsey as the 25th anniversary of the cold case approaches.

In a news release, the Boulder Police Department announced they are turning to newer developments in the world of forensic science in an attempt to crack the famous unsolved crime.

The department noted that as of this month, nearly 1,000 DNA samples taken from the crime scene of the 1996 murder have been analyzed and multiple suspects have been evaluated as possible matches. They are now hopeful that DNA analysis will advance their progress.

"As the department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward," Boulder police said in the release.

In addition to DNA evidence, the police department has looked into more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and has interviewed more than 1,000 people in connection to the case.

Genetic DNA is increasingly being used by investigators to solve cold cases, notably leading to Joseph James DeAngelo's arrest in 2018 and later conviction for the Golden State Killer crimes.

The news of the Boulder Police Department's attempt to use the process in the Ramsey case comes just days shy of Dec. 26, which marks 25 years since the 6-year-old girl was found dead in her Boulder home.