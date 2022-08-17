Boulder police: Victim in Canyon Boulevard crash 'is awake and doing well'

Aug. 16—The 61-year-old woman struck by a driver while crossing Canyon Boulevard on Monday morning is now "awake and doing well," police said.

According to Boulder police, the woman was crossing Canyon Boulevard at 6:37 a.m. Monday near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library in the 900 block when she was struck by a man driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital in an ambulance and was in critical condition Monday.

But Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh wrote in an email Tuesday that the woman "is awake and doing well today."

The crash itself remains under investigation.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. Police do not believe intoxication was a factor.

He has not been publicly identified since charges have not been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder police Traffic Unit at 303-441-3300 or Officer C. Clark at 720-290-2979 and reference case No. 22-07818.