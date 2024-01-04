Boulder police warn community about scammer asking to pay off a fake arrest warrant

Jan. 3—The Boulder Police Department notified community members on Wednesday of a scammer attempting to convince a woman to pay off an arrest warrant over the phone.

According to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department, officers took a report on Tuesday night of a scammer calling a woman and pretending to be a police officer.

The man tried to aggressively coerce her to pay him $8,000 to avoid being arrested for not showing up to court.

The scammer's caller ID showed up as the real Boulder police non-emergency phone number, and when he called, he ordered the woman to not hang up the phone, according to the tweet.

Police warned community members that an officer would never call to demand any money to pay off an arrest warrant via Apple Pay, a money voucher, or gift cards.