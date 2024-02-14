Boulder police warn of jury duty scam
The department said the scammers are pretending to be a Boulder police sergeant and telling victims they have a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.
Slack has finally unleashed its generative AI toolset, which auto-generates thread summaries and channel recaps. There’s also daily channel summaries and conversation-based search.
The U.S. Department of Defense is notifying tens of thousands of individuals that their personal information was exposed in an email data spill last year. According to the breach notification letter sent out to affected individuals on February 1, the Defense Intelligence Agency — the DOD's military intelligence agency — said, "numerous email messages were inadvertently exposed to the Internet by a service provider," between February 3 and February 20, 2023. TechCrunch has learned that the breach disclosure letters relate to an unsecured U.S. government cloud email server that was spilling sensitive emails to the open internet.
The McLaren MCL38 car wants to pick up from the team's success over the last half of last year, and get closer to the top three teams.
Foundry Group, an 18-year-old venture firm with nearly $3.5 billion in assets under management, has quietly decided to shut down and not raise any more funds. The move was unexpected considering that the firm announced a $500 million fund last year. Boulder, Colorado-based Foundry first announced that its current fund would be its last on January 19.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Some of the brand’s most popular items like the Align Leggings and Everywhere Belt Bags are marked down right now.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
Temu's Super Bowl ads say you will 'shop like a billionaire.' Here's what the marketplace is really like.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
Whether you're a Swiftie or you're just feeling crafty, you'll get thousands of colorful beads, letters, charms and more.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
In today's edition: The Chiefs cement their dynasty, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legend, the birth of "Vinsanity," dress like the DunKings, and more.
Long story short, it's time for Swifties to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl.
No, your car can't drive itself. So no, don't use Vision Pro behind the wheel.
Check out these bouquets from Farmgirl Flowers, 1-800-Flowers and more online services, all of which have been tested and reviewed.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
A Hong Kong-based finance worker deposited the money after interacting with a deepfake of the CFO.
In this landscape of digital vulnerability, understanding how to create a strong credit card password and protect your personal information can't be overlooked.