Boulder police warn residents of man impersonating sergeant to run scam

May 2—Boulder police say a man has been impersonating a police sergeant in order to try to scam residents.

Police say they received two reports over the weekend in which an individual called women and used the real name of a Boulder police sergeant as part of a ruse.

In the first incident, the man told the victim she was in contempt of court for not showing up to a court hearing and convinced her to wire him money. The victim was able to get her money back after realizing it was a scam. In the second incident, the suspect again pretended to be the same sergeant as part of his scam.

"The Boulder Police Department will never ask for direct wire transfers nor will officers call community members about appearing in civil court proceedings," Boulder police said in a statement.

Any resident who is unsure if they are speaking with a real Boulder police officer can call dispatch at 303-441-3333.