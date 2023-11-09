Boulder Potters Guild holiday pottery sale and other events for today

Nov. 9—Today

Boulder Potters Guild holiday pottery sale: 10 a.m. Thursday, Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Give the gift of local, handmade functional pottery, sculptural ceramics and more. 40+ members of the Boulder Potters' Guild will be showing and selling their work. Free, 303-678-6235, bouldercounty.gov.

JT and Dan at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. JT Jones and Dan Froelich are an acoustic music duo playing songs from the 1970s, '80s, '90s and beyond. Free.

Art & Sip — Hand-Sewn Artistic Mending: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Grab a drink and get creative with these Thursday Night classes for adults. Learn how to use this hand-stitching technique to enhance worn clothing with artistry and personality, and give it a whole new life. $40, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.

Fertile Ground artists and farmers in conversation: 7 p.m. Thursday, Stewart Auditorium, 400 S. Quail Road, Longmont. Artists Libby Barbee and Patrick Marold will be in conversation with farmers featured in the "agriCULTURE" exhibition as they recount what they learned from working together and the surprising connections between farming and the creation of art. Free, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.

Upcoming

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, University Memorial Center (UMC), Glenn Miller Ballroom, 1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder. Join the UMC and Veteran and Military Affairs to celebrate Veterans Day. The ceremony, with Keynote speaker Dr. Ben Purser, vice president for Geostrategic Risk, Institute for Security and Technology, will be followed by a reception in the Veterans Memorial Lounge. Free, calendar.colorado.edu.

"Gift & Box" book launch party: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Celebrate the release of Ellen Mayer and Brizida Magro's new picture book "Gift & Box." Enjoy a reading of the new book followed by a thank you postcard writing activity. Afterward, the book will be available to buy, and the authors will sign books. Attendees will have the opportunity to take pictures with fun cardboard gift-themed creations, as well. Registration required. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Hangtime artist member showcase: 6 p.m. Friday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. The Firehouse Art Center has opened its Main Gallery to artist members for Hang Time at the Firehouse. All members, whether painters, potters, photographers or sculptors, were invited to share, hang and display their work. Free, facebook.com.

The Dear Landlords at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. The Dear Landlords perform a blend of rock, blues, originals and covers from Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead and more. Free, 303-652-4186, bootstrapbrewing.com.

Glow Swim Party: 7 p.m. Friday, Chilson Recreation Center, 700 E. Fourth St., Loveland. Come swim in the pool where the lights are dim and the party is bright. There will be music, glow volleyball, a photo booth, free glow bracelets/necklaces and more. Daily use fee, lovgov.org.