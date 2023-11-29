Boulder to recount city council election
The Boulder County election recount is scheduled for December 5 and is expected to just take one day.
The Boulder County election recount is scheduled for December 5 and is expected to just take one day.
The Bills could go from Super Bowl favorite to out of the playoffs.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for December, and it’s a doozy. A trio of interesting games are about to drop, including the gorgeous open-world exploration game Sable and the cleaning-based tour de force Powerwash Simulator, along with Lego 2K Drive.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this fall and winter? Look no further.
Revisions to third quarter economic data showed an ideal scenario for the Federal Reserve where the economy continues growing but inflation cools.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic has more confidence inflation will continue to drop over the next year, implying the Fed could be done raising rates if his prediction holds.
Do you have a Google account you haven't checked for awhile but want to keep? You'd better log in soon before it gets purged.
GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
Leaders of big American companies react to the passing of Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger.
FEBE Ventures’ name stands for “For Entrepreneurs By Entrepreneurs,” and true to form, it is continuing to support seed-stage startups with the launch of its second fund. Targeting $75 million, Fund II is 2.5 times larger than FEBE’s first fund and 90% has already been committed. As part of the launch, FEBE Ventures also announced a co-investment partnership with Tekton Ventures.
The Bucks and Lakers will be the top seeds among the eight remaining teams.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
The actor, whom Marvel has been banking on to play Kang, is going to trial over charges that he assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend in March.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
These drops might not be for everyone, but Jennifer Eakins makes the case why you might be better off moving on from four players.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Disney CEO Bob Iger is content with his decision to return to the company — despite the many challenges he's faced so far.