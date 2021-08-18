Boulder sex assault trial delayed after one of three defendants fails to appear

Aug. 17—Three men set to stand trial this week on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman in Boulder have had their trial rescheduled to February after one of the defendants failed to appear.

Jesus Guerrero-Argumedo, 25; Adrian Garcia-Ramirez, 22; and Eduardo Quezada, 29, all pleaded not guilty in 2020 to two counts of sexual assault. Quezada also pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault.

All three were set for a joint trial starting Monday, but Boulder District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said Guerrero-Argumedo fell out of compliance with GPS monitoring and failed to appear for trial.

Attorneys for the other two defendants asked for a continuance, noting that they had prepared for a joint trial.

Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill granted the request over the objection of the District Attorney's Office, Carbone said.

The three men had their nine-day trial rescheduled for Feb. 14. A warrant was issued for Guerrero-Argumedo with a new bond of $200,000, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman was in downtown Boulder and began walking home from the bars early Aug. 11, 2019. The woman ran into Guerrero-Argumedo, Quezada and Garcia-Ramirez — none of whom she had previously met — and began to talk to them. The three invited her to continue drinking at an apartment in the 3100 block of Broadway, and she went along.

But once inside the apartment, the woman said, Quezada kept lifting her skirt and slapping her on the butt even after she told him to stop. She said the three men then forced her down onto a couch and began to grope her.

The woman said Quezada then took her outside onto the balcony and forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman later tried to go into the bathroom, but she said Guerrero-Argumedo followed her in and raped her while she was in the bathroom.

After this, the woman left the apartment, but she said that then Garcia-Ramirez raped her in the stairwell.

Story continues

The woman was able to take an Uber to her boyfriend's house and then went to get a sexual assault examination, which found injuries to her knees, neck and genitals, according to the affidavit.

The woman was able to pinpoint the location of the apartment and also had phone numbers of two of the suspects. Using the address and phone information along with the descriptions provided by the woman, police were able to identify Guerrero-Argumedo, Garcia-Ramirez and Quezada as suspects in the case.

The woman then picked photos of all three men out of three separate photo lineups.

In talking with police, Garcia-Ramirez and Quezada both acknowledged having sex or oral sex with the woman but claimed the encounters were consensual.

Guerrero-Argumedo initially claimed he did not have sex with the woman. But when a detective informed Guerrero-Argumedo that the woman had gotten a SANE exam, he admitted he "probably" did have sex with the woman but said it would have been consensual, according to the affidavit.