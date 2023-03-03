Boulder sex assault trial moved back to August

Mar. 2—A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her Boulder apartment complex in 2021 had his trial delayed due to a chance in attorneys.

Demetrius Anthony Lucero, 21, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault, first-degree trespassing, false imprisonment and unlawful sexual contact in September, and had been set for trial in April.

But at a hearing in Boulder District Court on Friday, Lucero asked for a new trial date after having had his previous attorney withdraw from the case.

Prosecutors objected, but Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler said the request was reasonable given the recent change in attorneys.

Lucero is now set for a five-day trial starting Aug. 14.

He remains out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she had gone out with her friends to a bar in Boulder on July 15, 2021, before they all returned to their apartment complex and went to the pool and hot tub area.

The group of women said there was a group of about 10 other people they did not know in the area, including Lucero. While there, the named victim in the case said Lucero tried to kiss her and grope her without her permission.

Another woman also said Lucero groped her, according to the affidavit.

The named victim told police Lucero wound up in her apartment after following the group there. She said he then forced her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Lucero then left, and the woman told her friends what had happened and she was taken to the hospital for a sex assault examination.

Lucero was later identified by witnesses and the victim through social media accounts and photos.

In a social media exchange regarding the incident, Lucero wrote that he "didn't do anything wrong" but acknowledged he digitally penetrated the woman.