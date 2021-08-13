Boulder sex assault trial rescheduled for December

Aug. 12—A Boulder man accused of raping a woman in 2019 has had his trial rescheduled for December.

Jeremy Brio, 28, pleaded not guilty in November to sexual assault — incapable of appraising conduct and sexual assault on a physically helpless victim.

Brio was initially scheduled to stand trial in April, but that trial date was canceled. On Thursday, Brio appeared virtually in Boulder District Court and was given a new trial date by Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra.

Brio is now set for a five-day trial starting Dec. 6. He also has a motions hearing set for Nov. 1. He remains out of custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, the named victim went out drinking on Oct. 11, 2019, with a group of friends, including Brio, in downtown Boulder.

The woman told police she became very intoxicated, with friends reporting she was slurring her words and having trouble standing up.

When the group returned to the woman's house, the woman was helped to her bedroom by roommates.

At one point, a witness walked into the woman's room and saw Brio sexually assaulting her. The witness told Brio to leave and told another person what she had seen.

The named victim told police she did not remember the incident, but woke up with her pants off and received a text the next day from Brio that read, "Sorry if you felt pressured into something. That was not my intent, and I did not think I'd done anything to cause you to believe you were pressured or otherwise unsafe. I sincerely apologise (sic) if I made you feel other wise."

Witnesses also told police Brio told others at the home that the woman was too intoxicated to consent to sex, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 22, Boulder police talked to Brio by telephone. Brio told the officers he was also intoxicated that night, but told police he remembered going into the woman's room to look for his vape before she asked him to stay.

He told police he did not know whether they actually had sex or were "just kinda like, getting there," but did remember someone coming into the room and telling him to leave, according to the affidavit.