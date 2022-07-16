Boulder sex assault trial set for 2023

Jul. 15—A Boulder man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her workplace in 2021 is set for trial next year.

Randy James Raygor, 32, pleaded not guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to two counts of sexual assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Raygor is set for a five-day trial starting Feb. 15. Raygor's attorneys told Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer they are in a five-week trial in late 2022 and the division overseeing Raygor's case is not scheduling trials in January, leading to the lengthy wait for a trial date.

Raygor, who appeared at the hearing virtually from the Boulder County Jail, agreed to extend the deadline on his speedy trial rights in order to accommodate the trial date. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police dispatchers received a 911 call at 3 a.m. July 5, 2021. The dispatcher said it sounded like a man and a woman fighting, and that it sounded like a possible sex assault.

Boulder police responded to the location of the call, which was redacted in the affidavit, and found a woman calling for help. Officers said the woman was wearing only a tank top, had a swollen left eye, a bloody mouth and several abrasions.

The woman told police she was working on call by herself in a nearby building when she saw a man sitting outside at about 10 p.m. July 4, 2021. When she asked him what he was doing, the man said he was waiting for a ride.

At midnight, the woman said she checked to make sure all of the doors at the business were locked and went to sleep. At about 3 a.m., she heard a loud sound and woke up to find the man she had seen earlier was now inside the building.

According to the affidavit, the woman said the man then attacked her, and told her "I want to rape you." The woman said the man was able to pull off her shorts and underwear and digitally penetrated her. She said he also hit her in the face about five times.

The woman was able to activate the emergency function on her phone to dial 911 before the man threw it away, and she was also able to gouge at his eyes with her thumbs.

The woman said that when she was able to get free, the man took off and she was able to track down responding officers.

Other officers on foot in the area tracked down a man matching a description of the suspect, later identified as Raygor. The woman confirmed Raygor was the man who attacked her when she viewed him from the back of a patrol car.