Boulder shooter: Colorado gunman named as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims identified

(Getty Images)

Police identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was shot through the leg and taken into custody after officers arrived at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators have spoken to the shooter and said they were collecting statements now. They said he is from Arvada, Colorado, and has lived the majority of his life in the US

The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder, and will be transported to the Boulder jail once he is released from the hospital.

“Regarding the suspect, at approximately 2:40 P.M. Monday, March 22, officers were dispatched to Kings Soopers. They arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and a number of other officers were injured,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

The police chief said her department was working with state and federal authorities to continue the investigation.

“We’re committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we’ll bring justice to each of these families,”

Read more

The victims of the King Sooper mass shooting in Colorado have also been identified by police.

10 victims were identified overnight by the Boulder County Coroner’s office. The victims of the shooting have been identified as:

Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

One of the victims, Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley, was killed in the attack. He was the first officer on scene after the attack began.

Ms Herold said Mr Talley had seven children. “Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence,” Herold said.