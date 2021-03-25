Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
The Boulder gunman was arrested using the cuffs of slain police officer Eric Talley as a tribute by his colleagues.

The police department took to Twitter to post a picture of Officer Talley’s cuffs that were placed on suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa at hospital.

“This week several Boulder Police officers & others responded to a local hospital to formally place Monday’s shooting suspect into custody,” they said.

“As they did, officers informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley. The suspect was then taken to jail.

“It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley’s handcuffs to formally process him into the jail. Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time.”

Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot.

He was a father of seven children, the oldest of whom is age 20 and the youngest of whom is 7.

The suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday on ten charges of first-degree murder and as the death penalty is banned in Colorado he faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

He is accused of opening fire at the King Soopers store in the university town on Monday afternoon but officials have not given a motivation behind the killings.

