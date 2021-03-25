Boulder shooting: Ahmad Alissa’s legal team seek hearing into alleged gunman’s mental health

(Independent)

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspected culprit of the King Sooper mass shooting in Boulder Colorado, made his first court appearance today, during which his defense team asked a judge to allow them a status hearing so they can determine the extent of their client’s mental illness. The judge granted the hearing.

Prosecutors also indicated they planned to bring additional charges against Mr Alissa over the next two weeks. The status conference will be scheduled sometime in the next 30-90 days.

The prosecution opposed that time frame, asking for a conference within a month and a half, but were overruled by the judge.

Mr Alissa was arrested on Monday after allegedly killing 10 people at the grocery store and having a shootout with police.

The suspected shooter was last seen shirtless and in handcuffs as he was led away from the supermarket by police. He had been shot through the leg, and was bleeding profusely from the wound. Since his release from the hospital, Mr Alissa has been held in the Boulder County Jail.

Mr Alissa was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair by police - likely due to the injury to his leg - and was wearing a blue hospital gown as well as a cloth face mask. He appeared cognizant of where he was and responded to the judge without hesitation when asked if he understood his charges.

The alleged shooter will have to remain in jail without bond until his status conference sometime in the next three months.