Boulder shooting: Colorado gunman named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims are identified

The victims of the King Sooper mass shooting in Colorado have been identified by police.

10 victims were identified overnight by the Boulder County Coroner’s office. The victims of the shooting have been identified as:

Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.One of the victims, Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley, was killed in the attack. He was the first officer on scene after the attack began. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Mr Talley had seven children.

Police also identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was shot through the leg and taken into custody after officers arrived at the scene of the shooting. The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder, and will be transported to the Boulder jail once he is released from the hospital.

Investigators have spoken to the shooter and said they were collecting statements now. They said he is from Arvada, Colorado, and has lived the majority of his life in the US.

