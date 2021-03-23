Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

Maroosha Muzaffar
·5 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police respond at a King Sooper&#39;s grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado&lt;/p&gt; ((Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images))

Police respond at a King Sooper's grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado

((Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images))

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, including a police officer who was the first responder on the scene. This comes just days after eight women were killed in three separate shootings in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eyewitnesses told the police that a gunman, clad in black and holding a rifle, entered the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder around 3 pm on Monday and opened fire. The suspect has been taken into custody but police told reporters that they are yet to find a motive.

Late on Monday at a news conference, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold identified the deceased officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, “who had been with the department since 2010 and was first on the scene of the shooting,” the Denver Post reported.

The identity of others killed in the Boulder shooting was not made public on Monday night. Police say that the investigation will take time.

According to the Denver Post, the shooting started in the parking lot of the store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. A livestream video, taken by local videographer Dean Schiller who had just walked out of the store, showed what appeared to be a man wearing a King Soopers employee uniform saying the shooter was inside the store, the Post reported. “Then what sounded like two gunshots could be heard over the video.”

Read More:

Customers at the self-checkout at King Soopers told reporters what they saw as soon as the shots were heard. Panic spread and everyone started running. Some, the reports said, froze at the scene.

“He just came in and started shooting without saying a word,” two customers, who had seen the gunman come into the store, told reporters. News reports quoted the anonymous customer saying that the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

Soon law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the mass shooting which is just two miles away from the University of Colorado’s campus. The officers soon blocked off all the roads leading to the shopping centre where King Soopers is located. Officers arrived in fire trucks, ambulances, armoured vehicles, helicopters and regular police cars, reports said. Drones were also deployed at the scene of the shooting.

Kelli McGannon, the King Soopers spokeswoman, according to news reports, said that the company is cooperating with investigators. “Our hearts are broken over this senseless act of violence,” she said.

Several people who had been sheltering inside the store were later in the afternoon escorted to safety by police officers.

The Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, according to news reports, said that “This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County.” At the request of the Boulder police, reports said, FBI is helping investigate this senseless murder of ten.

Meanwhile, police said that the ‘person of interest’ has sustained some injuries and was being treated for them late Monday.

Unfortunately, this is not the first mass shooting in Colorado. Mr Dougherty told reporters that he was “incredibly sorry” for all the victims who were killed in King Soopers. “These were people going about their day, doing their food shopping and their lives were cut abruptly and tragically short by the shooter who is now in custody.”

In a statement, former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a gun control advocate and mass shooting survivor herself, said that Monday’s shooting in Colorado was yet another reminder that “it is beyond time for our leaders to take action” to address gun control in the country.

Mr Herold has said that the “complex” investigation will take at least five days and Mr Dougherty has promised families of the victims that he will do everything he can “to get justice in this case.”

In a statement issued late on Monday, Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis issued a statement in which he mentioned: “Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.”

Colorado has a long history of mass shootings, including the horrific Columbine High School shooting in 1999. In 2012 a mass shooting occurred inside a movie theatre in Aurora during a midnight screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises.

The King Soopers shooting incident happened four years after shooter Scott Ostrem walked into a Walmart Supercentre in Thornton, Colorado, and fired seven shots. Ostrem was given three life sentences for the November 2017 shooting.

The last incident of mass shooting at a grocery store was at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. Twenty-two people died and 26 were injured in the shooting.

A 2019 analysis by the Denver Post found that “Colorado had more mass shootings per capita than all but four states. The Census-designated Denver metropolitan statistical area had more school shootings per capita since 1999 than any of the country’s 24 other largest metro areas.”

Recommended Stories

  • At least 10 killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

    This marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. within the past week, and a police officer is among the latest victims.

  • Police Respond Following Shooting at Colorado Supermarket

    Law enforcement and ambulances responded to the scene of a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on March 22.At 2.49 pm, the Boulder Police Department reported an “active shooter” at a King Soopers supermarket located off Table Mesa Drive.This footage, taken on the Monday afternoon, shows law enforcement and other emergency workers in the vicinity of the supermarket. Credit: @heath5_jacob via Storyful

  • LHC machine finds tantalising hints of new physics

    A team working at the Large Hadron Collider finds signs of new physical laws.

  • Cineworld's U.S. theatres to lift curtains in time for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

    The world's second-largest cinema operator also said on Tuesday it has reached a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to exhibit its films in the United States. Beginning next year, the agreement will allow Regal operator Cineworld to run the studio's movies exclusively in theatres for 45 days, with certain provisions. "We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio's commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros," Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said.

  • Boulder shooting: Suspect kills 10 in Colorado supermarket, including one police officer; suspect arrested: Here's what we know now

    10 people, including a police officer, were shot and killed in Boulder, Colorado, the latest mass shooting in the U.S. Here's what we know right now.

  • Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

    Colorado police arrested a person of interest after a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police confirmed 10 people were killed, including an officer.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSenate confirms Marty Walsh as labor secretary, completing Biden's Cabinet with surprisingly little dramaJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1 through April 5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion had secret ties to Venezuala and rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • ‘Kraken’ Trump lawyer tells court no reasonable person would listen to her in bid to get billion-dollar Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • 6 healthy foods for people with diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels - and which foods to avoid

    People with diabetes should eat healthy foods like fruits, whole-grains, fatty fish, and nuts while limiting foods like refined grains and sugary drinks.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef

    The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. The U.S. Embassy said it shared the concerns of the Philippines and accused China of using “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region.”