Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

Police respond at a King Sooper's grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado ((Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images))

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, including a police officer who was the first responder on the scene. This comes just days after eight women were killed in three separate shootings in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eyewitnesses told the police that a gunman, clad in black and holding a rifle, entered the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder around 3 pm on Monday and opened fire. The suspect has been taken into custody but police told reporters that they are yet to find a motive.

Late on Monday at a news conference, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold identified the deceased officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, “who had been with the department since 2010 and was first on the scene of the shooting,” the Denver Post reported.

The identity of others killed in the Boulder shooting was not made public on Monday night. Police say that the investigation will take time.

According to the Denver Post, the shooting started in the parking lot of the store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. A livestream video, taken by local videographer Dean Schiller who had just walked out of the store, showed what appeared to be a man wearing a King Soopers employee uniform saying the shooter was inside the store, the Post reported. “Then what sounded like two gunshots could be heard over the video.”

Customers at the self-checkout at King Soopers told reporters what they saw as soon as the shots were heard. Panic spread and everyone started running. Some, the reports said, froze at the scene.

“He just came in and started shooting without saying a word,” two customers, who had seen the gunman come into the store, told reporters. News reports quoted the anonymous customer saying that the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

Soon law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the mass shooting which is just two miles away from the University of Colorado’s campus. The officers soon blocked off all the roads leading to the shopping centre where King Soopers is located. Officers arrived in fire trucks, ambulances, armoured vehicles, helicopters and regular police cars, reports said. Drones were also deployed at the scene of the shooting.

Today it's a tragedy in Boulder, Colorado. This past weekend it was a house party in Philadelphia. And last week it was an armed attack on Asian American women in the Atlanta area. It doesn't have to be this way. It’s beyond time for our leaders to take action. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) March 23, 2021

Kelli McGannon, the King Soopers spokeswoman, according to news reports, said that the company is cooperating with investigators. “Our hearts are broken over this senseless act of violence,” she said .

Several people who had been sheltering inside the store were later in the afternoon escorted to safety by police officers.

The Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, according to news reports, said that “This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County.” At the request of the Boulder police, reports said, FBI is helping investigate this senseless murder of ten.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, police said that the ‘person of interest’ has sustained some injuries and was being treated for them late Monday.

Unfortunately, this is not the first mass shooting in Colorado. Mr Dougherty told reporters that he was “incredibly sorry” for all the victims who were killed in King Soopers. “These were people going about their day, doing their food shopping and their lives were cut abruptly and tragically short by the shooter who is now in custody.”

In a statement, former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a gun control advocate and mass shooting survivor herself, said that Monday’s shooting in Colorado was yet another reminder that “it is beyond time for our leaders to take action” to address gun control in the country.

A supermarket. This monster shot up a supermarket. While people were getting their groceries. Their COVID vaccinations. Essential workers already risking their safety to make ends meet.



The cowardice and depravity is beyond reproach. I’m so sorry, Boulder. https://t.co/PphibMq0tY — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 23, 2021

Mr Herold has said that the “complex” investigation will take at least five days and Mr Dougherty has promised families of the victims that he will do everything he can “to get justice in this case.”

In a statement issued late on Monday, Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis issued a statement in which he mentioned: “Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.”

I love you all and I know that we can be better.



I’m not sure what it will take for there to be a collective awakening regarding gun violence. But I’m holding on to hope and willing to work.



Love to the families and communities of those killed in #Boulder. I mourn with you. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 23, 2021

Colorado has a long history of mass shootings, including the horrific Columbine High School shooting in 1999. In 2012 a mass shooting occurred inside a movie theatre in Aurora during a midnight screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises.

The King Soopers shooting incident happened four years after shooter Scott Ostrem walked into a Walmart Supercentre in Thornton, Colorado, and fired seven shots. Ostrem was given three life sentences for the November 2017 shooting.

The last incident of mass shooting at a grocery store was at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. Twenty-two people died and 26 were injured in the shooting.

A 2019 analysis by the Denver Post found that “Colorado had more mass shootings per capita than all but four states. The Census-designated Denver metropolitan statistical area had more school shootings per capita since 1999 than any of the country’s 24 other largest metro areas.”