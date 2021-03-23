Boulder shooting: suspect and 10 victims named by police

Amanda Holpuch
·3 min read

Boulder police released the names of the 10 people shot and killed at a Colorado grocery store on Monday and said the victims were between 20 and 65.

The Boulder police chief, Maris Herold, said at a press conference on Tuesday morning: “I’m so sorry this incident happened.”

Police said those who died were Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Herold said she lived three blocks from the store where the shooting occurred. “I feel numb and it’s heartbreaking,” Herold said. “It’s heartbreaking to talk to victims, their families. It’s tragic.”

Related: US gun-safety groups call for urgent action after Colorado shooting

Police named the suspect as Ahmad al Aliwi Alissa and said the 21-year-old was in stable condition at a hospital after being injured in the shooting, and would be transported to a local jail soon.

Herold said he had been charged with 10 counts of murder. More details would be forthcoming, authorities said.

The Boulder county district attorney, Michael Dougherty, said it was too early in the investigation to identify the suspect’s motive. The FBI is assisting with the investigation and encouraged people to share any information they might have with the agency.

Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat, called for change at the press conference.

“We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores, we should be able to feel safe in our schools, in our movie theaters and in our communities,” Neguse said.

Police had previously identified one victim in the shooting, the first police officer to arrive at the scene, Eric Talley. The 51-year-old father of seven was looking for less dangerous work, his father said.

“He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator,” Talley’s father, Homer Talley, said in a statement. “He didn’t want to put his family through something like this.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and would be updated with further developments.

This is the country’s second large-scale shooting in a public place in a week.

On Tuesday, a gunman shot and killed eight people – all but one of them were women, six were of Asian descent – in a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area.

There had been no large-scale shootings in the US for a year before then, though other types of shootings increased last year.

In 2020, a record 41,000 people died in gun violence according to the independent research group Gun Violence Archive. The number includes more than 23,000 people who died by suicide.

The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said more action was needed to prevent gun violence.

“Gun violence is an epidemic within the pandemic, from Boulder yesterday to Atlanta last week to the dozens more people in the United States who are shot every day, but whose stories do not make the headlines,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown.

“To save lives and end these senseless killings, we need more than thoughts and prayers – we need federal action on gun safety from the Senate, and we need it now.”

Congress will be under increased pressure to respond to the shootings in a previously scheduled hearing about gun violence on Tuesday.

Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, tweeted: “This Senate must and will move forward on legislation to help stop the epidemic of gun violence.”

Earlier this month, the House passed two pieces of legislation that would expand background checks but they will struggle in the Senate, where Republicans have said they opposed the bills. A poll last year said 83% of Americans support comprehensive background checks.

