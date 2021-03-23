Boulder shooting suspect identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, police say

The suspect in the horrific supermarket shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colo., was identified by police Tuesday as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The 21-year-old from Arvada, Colo., is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Monday afternoon attack at a King Sooper grocery store, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time.

Authorities also identified the victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 65.

Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, were each killed after the gunman opened fire, police said Tuesday.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, officials said.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:40 p.m. local time Monday, and an “exchange of gunfire” with the shooter ensued, Herold said Tuesday.

The gunman sustained an injury to his leg and was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Talley, who joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010, was killed after responding to the scene. No other officers were injured, police said.

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened, and we are going to everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” Herold said at the press conference.

There was confusion Tuesday on whether images of a bloodied man being handcuffed and accompanied out by cops on Monday was the shooter.

Police said the final victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that each of the victims had been identified by 2:02 a.m. Their families were notified by 3:59 a.m.

The suspect is currently at a local hospital and is expected to be taken to the Boulder County Jail today.

“My heart aches today, and I think all of ours does, as Coloradans, as Americans, for this senseless tragedy, a loss of life as we hear those names,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “Boulder County’s a small community. We’re all looking over the list. Do we know anybody? I’m sure that we know people that know people. People of all ages.”

The shooting took place less than a week after a gunman opened fire on three massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent.