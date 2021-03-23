Boulder shooting suspect identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, police say

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The suspect in the horrific supermarket shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colo., was identified by police Tuesday as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The 21-year-old from Arvada, Colo., is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Monday afternoon attack at a King Sooper grocery store, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time.

Authorities also identified the victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 65.

Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, were each killed after the gunman opened fire, police said Tuesday.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, officials said.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:40 p.m. local time Monday, and an “exchange of gunfire” with the shooter ensued, Herold said Tuesday.

The gunman sustained an injury to his leg and was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Talley, who joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010, was killed after responding to the scene. No other officers were injured, police said.

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened, and we are going to everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” Herold said at the press conference.

There was confusion Tuesday on whether images of a bloodied man being handcuffed and accompanied out by cops on Monday was the shooter.

Police said the final victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that each of the victims had been identified by 2:02 a.m. Their families were notified by 3:59 a.m.

The suspect is currently at a local hospital and is expected to be taken to the Boulder County Jail today.

“My heart aches today, and I think all of ours does, as Coloradans, as Americans, for this senseless tragedy, a loss of life as we hear those names,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “Boulder County’s a small community. We’re all looking over the list. Do we know anybody? I’m sure that we know people that know people. People of all ages.”

The shooting took place less than a week after a gunman opened fire on three massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, described as ‘anti-social’ and paranoid by brother

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

    It could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration's undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the chair of the state Assembly's judiciary committee said Tuesday. Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” A team of lawyers from Manhattan law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is leading the investigation.

  • Boulder shooting – live: Suspected shooter was ‘paranoid’, brother says as Obama pays tributes to victims

    Follow the latest updates

  • Man who set fire in downtown Raleigh store after George Floyd protest is going to prison

    Video surveillance footage shows the man entering the Dollar General store, stealing items and setting a fire.

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • Jury seated in murder trial of ex-policeman for George Floyd's death

    (Reuters) -The last member of a full jury of 12, along with three alternates, were seated on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the arrest and death of George Floyd last year. Twelve jurors and two alternates had been seated since the trial began two weeks ago: six white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, saying he was following police training during the deadly arrest of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

  • US colleges tout hopes for return to new normal this fall

    Colleges throughout the U.S. are assuring students that the fall semester will bring a return to in-person classes, intramural sports and mostly full dormitories. A flood of announcements from schools describing their plans has begun as high school seniors and returning students are making decisions about where they will be next fall. Like many colleges, Ashland University in Ohio is seeing that freshmen who have been accepted are slower to enroll this year.

  • Among Colorado victims, a shop worker who loved her job and was dating colleague

    For Teri Leiker, 51, the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, was long a happy place. "She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there," Knutson told Reuters. Leiker was among the 10 people shot at the store on Monday whom authorities identified on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

    U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a public road on reservation land. The justices heard arguments in a case focusing on drug-related charges brought against a man named Joshua James Cooley, who is not a Native American, after Crow tribal police officer James Saylor in 2016 found methamphetamine and firearms in his vehicle, which was parked on a roadside on reservation land.

  • Hospitals know how to protect mothers. They just aren’t doing it.

    Women giving birth are needlessly dying or suffering life-altering injuries because U.S. hospitals aren't following known safety measures, a USA TODAY investigation found.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Murray pulls out of Miami Open with groin injury

    Murray is ranked 119th in the world after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery but the former world number one had received a wild card for the Masters 1000 tournament after winning the title in 2009 and 2013. The 33-year-old Scot arrived in Miami last week and was preparing for the tournament but started developing pain on Friday and has not practised since. Murray's withdrawal is the latest blow to the tournament after Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem also decided to miss the event, which started with qualifiers on Monday.

  • Greece marks 200 years of independence with hopes of rebirth

    Reviving memories of its battle for independence from Ottoman Turkish rule 200 years ago, Greece is preparing to defy the coronavirus with bicentennial celebrations on Thursday that it hopes will mark a turning point after a very difficult decade. No sooner had the economy started to recover, than the coronavirus pandemic hit and Greece slipped back into recession. "Especially for young people, I believe such symbolic dates can really mark a break from the past," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this week.

  • Boulder shooting: Colorado gunman named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims are identified

    The victims of the King Sooper mass shooting in Colorado have been identified by police. 10 victims were identified overnight by the Boulder County Coroner’s office. Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanasic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.One of the victims, Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley, was killed in the attack.

  • Slain Boulder officer acted heroically, chief says

    Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010 and was a father of seven.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • Boulder supermarket shooting suspect ID’d as 21-year-old man

    Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket.

  • Colorado Supermarket Shooting Leaves 10 Dead; Suspect Charged With Murder

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 10 people, including a police officer, at a King Soopers store in Boulder.

  • Family, Friends Remember Eric Talley, Slain Colorado Police Officer: 'A Generous Man'

    The father of seven, a Boulder officer since 2010, was the first to respond to reports of gunfire at the mass shooting scene.