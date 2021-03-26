Boulder shooting suspect's gun looked like a rifle. But it's a pistol. Experts worry it's helping people skirt gun laws

Christal Hayes and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Six days before opening fire in a Colorado grocery store and killing 10 people, a 21-year-old suspect in the massacre bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol - a weapon with a controversial history in the national debate over gun regulation.

The Ruger looks like a rifle, operates like one, and even takes the same ammunition as the infamous AR-15 that has been used in many U.S. mass killings. But the Ruger is not a rifle - at least, not under current gun laws.

Billed as Ruger's alternative to the AR-15 rifle, the pistol is smaller and more maneuverable than a rifle. It also isn't bound by the strict regulations that a rifle of its size would, an issue that's cast light on the nation's gun laws and led to calls for change.

"If you cut off the back end of the AR-15 and you shorten up the muzzle – the front part where the bullet comes out – it’s the same thing," said Christopher Herrmann, a former New York City police officer and an assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "You’ve taken this deadly AR-15 weapon and now you’ve made it concealable."

Like the AR-15, the gun is semiautomatic. It's a portable "weapon of mass destruction," Herrmann said — "all the comforts of a limousine but in a smaller car."

For the Colorado shooting suspect, the Ruger AR-556 pistol had another benefit: It made purchasing the weapon quick and easy. A rifle of its same size would have been subject to multiple layers of added scrutiny, including a background check that would have required several forms of ID and even fingerprinting. The suspect would have had to pay additional taxes and potentially wait months before the gun was registered.

But the Colorado suspect didn't have to wade through the added red tape for the Ruger, since it is a pistol.

Police in Boulder have not specified what guns were used in the attack. In a charging affidavit, authorities noted the suspect was found with two weapons, one that they repeatedly called a rifle, and state he had purchased the Ruger AR-556 pistol days before the attack. A spokeswoman for the Boulder Police Department would not clarify Thursday what weapons the suspect carried with him during the attack.

A look at the Ruger AR-556 pistol

A new Ruger AR-556 pistol can range in price from about $900 to $950. New AR-15 rifles range in price from around $500 to several thousand dollars.

Typically, the Ruger AR-556 pistols have a capacity of 30 rounds, similar to that of rifles. This offers the potential to carry more bullets in the chamber than most glocks or smaller pistols that typically can carry about 10 to 15 bullets.

The pistols don't use 9mm rounds, typically found in most smaller pistols, and instead are outfitted to use the same high-velocity ammunition used in AR-15 styled rifles, which were originally designed for military use.

The pistols mirror an AR-15 in most ways but has a shorter barrel, models range from 9.5 to 10.5 inches in length, and is made to be operated with one hand. To compare, Ruger's AR-556 rifle has a barrel about a half-foot longer at 16.1 inches.

The pistols come with an adjustable stabilizing brace, an accessory that straps around one's arm to help fire a weapon one-handed. Ruger says the brace helps "to aid in accuracy, balance and recoil management."

The brace essentially replaces a buttstock, which sits at the end of most long guns, like rifles, to help absorb recoil.

Why is the Ruger AR-556 a pistol and not a rifle? Does it matter?

Firearms are defined and categorized at the federal level under the Gun Control Act, which was passed in 1968. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which helps regulate weaponry, details how different weapons are categorized and the the steps that need to be taken in order to purchase one.

The Gun Control Act defines a pistol as a weapon intended to fire a bullet with a short stock that is "designed to be gripped by one hand." The photos that accompany the definition on the ATF's website show a common depiction of a pistol, not the longer-barreled weapon bought by the Boulder shooting suspect.

The definition doesn't note anything about the length of a barrel, meaning longer pistols like the Ruger AR-556 that mirror a rifle can still be categorized as a pistol if it meets the criteria, said Rick Vasquez, a former ATF firearms enforcement officer who owns a firearms business that offers training in identifying firearms and on regulations.

A rifle is defined under the Act as a weapon intended "to be fired from the shoulder" and to fire a single bullet for each pull of the trigger.

More: Gun groups' success blocking local firearm controls leaves towns desperate to stop massacres

More: Why the AR-15 keeps appearing at America's deadliest mass shootings

"If I can hold it in one hand and I can fire it in one hand and it's designed that way, it's only a handgun," he said. He added these AR-styled pistols have become a favorite of gun buyers.

"The pistol version has gotten extremely, extremely popular because it's small, it's a pistol that fires a rifle-caliber cartridge, which gives it a lot of strength over a regular pistol cartridge, and it's very maneuverable," Vasquez said.

Vasquez noted the gun's compact nature is a feature that helps both conceal it and makes it more maneuverable. But in some ways, the weapon mirrors a short-barrel rifle, which are heavily regulated under the National Firearms Act due to those exact factors. A short-barrel rifle is defined in the Act as a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. The Ruger AR-556 pistol has a barrel of anywhere from 9.5 to 10 inches.

The Act regulates certain weapons and attachments, including machine guns, silencers and sawed-off shotguns. It poses stringent rules and a lengthy process in order to purchase these weapons. Among the provisions, a person must be approved by the ATF, pass an extensive background check, submit photos and fingerprints, fully register the gun and pay a tax.

Vasquez said the process typically takes months. The suspect in the Boulder shooting purchased the Ruger AR-556 six days before the attack.

Growing concerns about AR pistols

Academics and law enforcement officers have long been concerned about the proliferation of AR-style pistols, which have existed for more than a decade, said Garen Wintemute, an emergency physician and director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis who is a member of the National Rifle Association.

"The concern is that these weapons represent a very substantial increase in firearm power and lethality over conventional handguns, on balance. There’s a potential that they will be manufactured in large numbers by people with criminal intent, at home," he said.

More: An actor. A sports fan. An officer responding to the scene. These are the 10 victims of the Boulder, Colorado, shooting

"Whether it’s for violent extremists, political violence or crime of other sorts, it’s been a concern for a long time. And I think a lot of us who have had that concern have been surprised that they’re not more prominent than they are. That may change unless we nip it in the bud."

The city of Boulder passed a measure in 2018 that aimed to eliminate assault-styled weapons. It was overturned in court 10 days before the shooting at King Soopers. Authorities have yet to say where the suspect purchased the Ruger pistol. Even if bought in Boulder, it's unclear whether it would have definitively been covered by the town’s former ban, which included many semi-automatic rifles and pistols.

Herrmann, the former New York City police officer, said he’s concerned that the guns are sold off the shelf. "There’s definitely no purpose for it except killing. That’s what it was designed for," he said.

More: Americans back tougher gun laws, but GOP support plummets even after Atlanta, Boulder shootings, exclusive poll finds

Wintemute said he’s even more concerned that the style of gun could be easily manufactured as a ghost gun – firearms not made in regulated manufacturing facilities without serial numbers or paper trails.

"It’s easy to make a ghost gun AR rifle, and I don’t know of any reason why it would not be easy to home manufacture a ghost gun AR pistol," he said. "The time to intervene to prevent these developments from occurring is right now."

In the wake of the Boulder shooting, as well as the Atlanta-area shootings less than a week before, President Joe Biden spoke forcefully about passing gun reform legislation, saying that "we have to act" to pass gun background checks and ban assault weapons.

But in his first press conference as president Thursday, Biden was asked only once about the topic of gun control. When asked whether he will send legislation to Congress, sign executive orders, or send money to cities and states to address gun control, Biden answered: "All of the above." He then quickly pivoted to talking about infrastructure legislation he plans to unveil next week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boulder shooting suspect's gun looks and operates like a rifle. But it's a pistol

Recommended Stories

  • Judge lifted Boulder assault weapons ban days before mass shooting at city grocery store

    A judge in Colorado overturned Boulder's assault weapons ban 10 days before a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in the city and killed 10 people.Why it matters: Monday's mass shooting suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, bought an AR-556 pistol on March 16 — four days after Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman ruled a 2003 state law invalidated the city's ban on assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines (LCMs).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor the record: Assault weapons are still available for purchase elsewhere in Colorado and even with a ban in Boulder, it's possible such firearms could still be brought into the city.The case highlights the patchwork of inconsistent laws on firearms that exists across Colorado and the U.S. — and Hartman noted the state law was designed to avoid this.Details: "The Court finds that the need for statewide uniformity favors the state's interest in regulating assault weapons and LCMs," Hartman said in his judgment."Statewide uniformity in regulations prohibiting the possession and transfer of assault weapons and LCMs aligns with the legislature's declared interest in protecting citizen's fundamental right to bear arm and consistent treatment under criminal law."The constitutionality of the Boulder ban is being challenged in the federal court.Of note: While Boulder outlawed the firearms in 2018, Denver's assault weapons ban was allowed to stand in 2006 in part because it already existed before the state law was introduced.The law was left in place after the State Supreme Court was tied 3-3 in the ruling, with one recusal, the New York Times notes.What to watch: "If the case reaches the Colorado Supreme Court, justices there could for the first time issue a statewide ruling on whether local governments can pass more restrictive gun laws than those in state statute," the Denver Post reported last Thursday.Legal experts noted to the news outlet that lawyers not only look at the facts of a case when deciding whether to take it to the highest court, "they also look at the timing and the political climate."On Tuesday, President Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation — including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lauren Boebert says 'no gun laws' could've stopped Boulder shootings weeks after assault weapon ban was lifted

    Lauren Boebert claimed no gun laws would have stopped the Boulder shooting despite an assault weapon ban being lifted days before the massacre.

  • Weed can stay in your system from a few days to a few months - here's how to get it out

    How long weed stays in your system depends on the type of drug test being used and how frequently you use cannabis.

  • The officer who helped catch serial killer John Wayne Gacy says the police need to be held accountable in cases like George Floyd's death

    "You can't put people out there that are jeopardizing the public's safety," former police office Michael Albrecht told Insider.

  • How could a high school football coach think anti-Semitic play calls were appropriate?

    After initially being suspended for the team's next game, this week Duxbury Public Schools fired Dave Maimaron, who had been coach since 2005 and won five MIAA Super Bowls.

  • Republicans tell Buttigieg that Biden's infrastructure bill should focus on roads, rail, ports - not climate or social justice

    Biden is expected to unveil the initial pieces of his economic agenda next week in Pittsburgh, which includes a $3 trillion infrastructure component.

  • Boulder mayor to gun owners: Banning assault weapons is not tyranny

    Contending that an assault weapons ban could have prevented the gun massacre that killed 10 people in his city this week, Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver pleaded with gun rights advocates to reconsider their opposition to such a move.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • Senate Republicans urge companies to cut Dems’ funding over efforts to overturn Iowa House race

    Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indian man accused of copying Saddam Hussein to kill his wife and mother-in-law with rare poison

    An Indian property businessman has been accused of taking inspiration from Saddam Hussein to poison his wife and in-laws with a rare chemical element. Delhi police arrested Varun Arora for suspected murder after his mother-in-law died and tests found she had high levels of thallium in her body. The chemical has become notorious for its use by poisoners and was favoured by the Iraqi dictator's secret police when disposing of dissidents and enemies. Detectives said a laptop belonging to Arora had been used for web searches on the effects of the element and Saddam's history of using it. The element can be difficult to spot, but causes a slow death accompanied by lethargy, numbness, black-outs, slurred speech, general debility and hair loss. A number of dissident Iraqi scientists were killed in the 1980s and at least two opponents of Saddam in the 1990s only survived after they fled to London for treatment. Arora's father-in-law tipped off police, saying his wife had died and he suspected his son in law of murder. Arora, aged 39, had cooked a family fish supper laced with thallium, alleged Devendra Mohan Sharma.

  • Street-racing suspect blames the grandmother killed in Alabama car crash

    The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder.

  • Amazon asked a Democratic lawmaker if he really believes its workers pee in bottles as the tech giant faces criticism for its anti-union efforts

    Amazon's efforts to discourage Alabama warehouse workers from unionizing have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers including Bernie Sanders.

  • Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman's notice

    An employee of the Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people watched as the assailant opened fire and narrowly escaped his notice while joining with other bystanders in a desperate scramble to get away. Emily Giffen, 27, was smoking outside the store Monday during a break when she heard multiple loud pops that she knew were not fireworks. “I don’t know how he didn’t see us,” she said of the attacker, who walked right by her before she ran into the King Soopers store and out the back.

  • The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

    The plan, drawn up in 1963, would have carved the canal through the Negev desert but did not take into account "political feasibility."

  • Sharon Stone calls cancel culture 'the stupidest thing I have ever seen'

    "Give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement," Sharon Stone says.

  • THE LAST STARFIGHTER Sequel Gets a Concept Art Sizzle Reel

    The Last Starfighter's possible sequel gets an update with a title and a sizzle reel showcasing striking concept art that gives us an idea of tone. The post THE LAST STARFIGHTER Sequel Gets a Concept Art Sizzle Reel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking

    Inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders led to the sinking of a seafaring tank last year off Southern California that killed nine service members, according to findings of a Marine Corps investigation released Thursday. The report detailed a slew of missteps and oversights that left the crew of the amphibious assault vehicle in the dark and using their cell phone lights to desperately try to find an unmarked escape hatch as they took on water. “Ultimately this tragic mishap was preventable,” wrote Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, in his review of the investigation.

  • USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

    The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades. Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center.

  • After all these years, Black spring breakers expect more from Miami Beach | Opinion

    There are at least two times of the year when college students converge on Miami Beach: spring break and Memorial Day weekend. It’s not a new phenomenon. These traditions have been around for decades, yet still are at the top of the bucket list for most Black and brown students.

  • Asian American Army Veteran Beaten in Clear Hate Crime in SF

    An Asian American Army veteran experienced verbal and physical abuse while at a bus stop in San Francisco. Ron Tuason, 56, claims he was assaulted for wearing a veteran’s hat near Ocean and Plymouth Avenues on March 13 at around 4 p.m., according to KPIX. Tuason — who relies on a cane to walk — was knocked to the ground.