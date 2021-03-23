Boulder shooting: Ten victims and suspect identified by police

·6 min read

Authorities in Colorado have identified the 10 victims killed in a mass shooting inside a grocery store on Monday, as well as the alleged gunman.

The attack at a King Soopers in Boulder ended when police took the lone suspect into custody after exchanging fire.

Police have not confirmed a motive. The suspect faces 10 counts of murder.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the victims were between 20- and 65-years-old at a news conference on Tuesday.

Among the dead was 51-year-old Eric Talley, who was the first police officer to respond to the shooting.

The suspect has been named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The grocery store is located in a busy shopping plaza in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city about 30 miles (50km) away from the state capital of Denver.

The supermarket attack comes less than a week after a mass shooting that left eight dead, including six Asian women, at three spas in Atlanta.

What did officials say?

Police identified the 10 victims of the shooting in the early hours of Tuesday.

Their names are:

  • Denny Strong, 20

  • Neven Stanisic, 23

  • Rikki Olds, 25

  • Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

  • Suzanne Fountain, 59

  • Teri Leiker, 51

  • Eric Talley, 51

  • Kevin Mahoney, 61

  • Lynn Murray, 62

  • Jody Waters, 65

Chief Herold said the shooting had left her feeling "numb".

"I live three blocks up the street from that store," she said. "This is my community."

She added that her colleague who lost his life in the attack, Mr Talley, was "a very kind man" with seven children, ages five to 18.

"He cared about this community. He cared about the Boulder Police Department. He cared about his family and he was willing to die to protect others," she said.

Acting US attorney Michael Dougherty stressed the investigation was "in its early stages" but Mr Alissa was the only suspect involved.

He said Mr Alissa was from Arvada, Colorado, and had lived most of his life in the US.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

On Monday, authorities said the investigation would take "no less than five days to complete".

Mr Alissa is being held at a local hospital and is expected to be transported to the county jail later on Tuesday.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the attack happened "at a grocery store that could be any of our neighbourhood grocery stores".

"None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet," Mr Polis said of the victims.

"A simple run for milk and eggs... something we can all identify with, led to complete tragedy."

What do we know about the shooting?

The incident began at about 14:30 local time (20:30 GMT) on Monday when the suspect entered the supermarket and began firing.

Shoppers and employees of the store said they had to dive for cover or run to safety as the shooting unfolded.

Some of the stand-off was captured on camera by a passer-by, showing victims near the grocery store.

Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper&#39;s Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on 22 March 2021 in Boulder, Colorado
Customers and employees fled the store when the shooting began
Police officers surround King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder after reports of shots fired inside on 22 March 2021.
Dozens of FBI and SWAT officers were deployed to the scene

"I don't know what's going on... I heard gunshots, someone's down," the cameraman shouts. "There's an active shooter, get away".

Gunshots can be heard as he runs away from the shop.

The video continues, with police arriving on the scene and surrounding the market.

The Boulder police department later warned people to avoid the area and told them not to "broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see".

"We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," said Sarah Moonshadow, a customer caught up in the shooting with her son Nicholas.

Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after Moonshadow was inside King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on 22 March 2021.
Sarah Moonshadow, who was inside the store when shooting began, being comforted by two others outside the store

She told Reuters she had tried to help one of the victims lying on the pavement outside the store, but her son pulled her away saying "we have to go".

"I couldn't help anybody," she said.

Ryan Borowski, who was also inside the store, told CNN he could not believe what had happened in his town: "This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips."

Eyewitnesses said the suspect was armed with a rifle. A police source told CNN it was an AR-15 style rifle, a semi-automatic gun that has been used in several mass shootings across the US.

Aerial footage later showed the suspected gunman handcuffed and shirtless, with an apparent injury to his leg, being put onto a stretcher for treatment.

Authorities did not name him as the suspect at the time and initially identified only their fallen police colleague, Eric Talley.

"The heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene... phone calls of shots fired in the area and a phone call about a possible person with a patrol rifle," said Ms Herold, the police chief.

Map shows site of shooting
Map shows site of shooting

What's been the reaction?

The supermarket shooting was the seventh mass killing so far this year following a lull in mass killings during the pandemic last year, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press (AP), USA Today and Northeastern University. The database defines mass killings as four or more dead.

Mass shootings in the US since 2010
Mass shootings in the US since 2010

It has already led to renewed calls for tighter gun controls in the US, a starkly divisive issue that has seen little in the way of change over the years despite hundreds of mass shootings.

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a gun control advocate who was seriously injured in a mass shooting in 2011, said: "It's been 10 years and countless communities have faced something similar... this is not normal."

Responding to the news, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter: "This Senate must and will move forward on legislation to help stop the epidemic of gun violence."

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters it was "tragic". "Ten people who were going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who was performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism."

President Joe Biden, who has been briefed about the attack, is expected to address the tragedy on Tuesday.

The president said last month he would be recommending tougher legislation to ensure background checks on anyone wishing to purchase a firearm.

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a staunch defender of gun rights, tweeted that she was "praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy".

The right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment to the US constitution and is staunchly defended by many conservatives, including ex-president Donald Trump.

The state of Colorado has seen a number of mass shootings over the last few decades, including the 1999 Columbine High School attack that left 12 students and a teacher dead and the 2012 attack at a cinema in Aurora that killed 12 people.

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting live updates: 21-year-old charged in rampage that 'monstrously struck down' 10 at grocery store

    Ten people died after a gunman opened fired on King Soopers in Boulder. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65. Latest updates.

  • 10 dead, including a police officer, in Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting. Police have named the victims and suspect.

    Police say Ahmad Alissa, 21, opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. He has been taken into custody.

  • Police confirm person of interest in custody and multiple fatalities in Boulder shooting

    During a news conference on Monday evening, Boulder Police Department Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi confirmed that a person of interest is in custody and that there were multiple fatalities in the supermarket shooting.

  • Boulder's assault weapons ban was blocked by a judge 10 days before supermarket shooting

    The city had initially passed the ban in 2018 following the shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla.

  • Police identify suspect and victims in Boulder grocery store shooting

    10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, including one police officer, the local police department confirmed.The latest: The suspect has been identified and charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree, police said in a Tuesday morning update.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden will give "brief remarks on the tragedy in Boulder" before leaving for Ohio on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said.He has directed flags to be flown at half staff to honor the victims — as he did five days ago following the deadly Atlanta spa shootings.#BoulderShooting live update 3/23/21 8:30 AM https://t.co/T3yXqQ1TP9— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transferred to the Boulder County jail today after being hospitalized and treated for injuries on Monday night. The slain officer was Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene and had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010, said police Chief Maris Herold, who described him as "heroic."The following victims were also identified: Denny Strong (20); Neven Stanisic (23); Rikki Olds (25); Tralona Bartkowiak (49); Suzanne Fountain (59); Teri Leiker (51); Kevin Mahoney (61); Lynn Murray (62); and Jody Waters (65).Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 County police, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metropolitan agencies joined officers' response to the incident after a 911 call was made shortly before 3 p.m. local time. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m.The only person who was not killed but sustained significant injuries was the suspect, Yamaguchi said. A motive had not yet been determined, he said and A live television feed showed a shirtless man being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs with a bloodied right leg. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed the injured person in custody is the suspect.What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a statement Monday night, "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors, but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."Polis, a Boulder resident, added that he's "grieving with my community and all Coloradans."Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse (D) tweeted he was "praying for the entire" Boulder community and "all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson said in a statement that he’s "committed Denver safety resources to assist with this situation for as long as needed."What’s next: Herold said the "very complex" investigation would take at least five days to complete. Police did not comment on a potential motive on Tuesday. The big picture: Colorado has been at the center of multiple fatal shootings in the past few years, the most recent being in 2019 when two students opened fire in a charter school in Highlands Ranch, ending in one death and eight injuries.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Investigation into ‘complex’ Colorado shooting will take at least 5 days, chief says

    Other than Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, the names of the other victims of what appears to be a random shooting weren’t released. The tragic shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado will take up to five days to investigate, according to the city’s police chief. Chief Maris Herold called Monday’s shooting “very complex.”

  • Boulder shooting: Ten dead, including a police officer, in Colorado grocery store attack

    A partially clothed white male was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs with blood covering his leg

  • From Columbine to Boulder, Colorado Has a Long History of Mass Shootings

    Colorado has been the scene of a number of multiple fatal shootings in recent years, including these that made national headlines: May 7, 2019 — Two students enter a charter school in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb near Littleton, and fire at fellow students in two locations. A student who tackles one of the gunmen is fatally shot, and eight others are wounded by gunfire. The two assailants are captured. Dec. 31, 2017 — A sheriff’s deputy who barricaded himself in an apartment in Highlands Ranch engages in a gunbattle with police officers responding to reports of a disturbance. One officer is killed and four are wounded before the police kill the gunman. Two civilians are wounded. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Nov. 27, 2015 — A man armed with an assault-style rifle enters a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs and opens fire, killing two civilians and a police officer who confronts him; nine other people are wounded in a five-hour siege before the gunman surrenders. Oct. 31, 2015 — A man carrying a semi-automatic rifle shoots and kills three people, apparently at random, on a residential street near downtown Colorado Springs, and then is confronted and shot dead by police officers. July 20, 2012 — A man walks to the front of a crowded movie theater in Aurora during a midnight screening of a Batman film, sets off tear gas grenades and opens fire on the audience, killing 12 people and wounding 58 with gunfire. Another 12 are injured in the ensuing panic. The gunman is arrested in the theater parking lot. April 20, 1999 — Two students storm into Columbine High School in Littleton, fatally shooting a teacher and 12 fellow students, and then kill themselves. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 1 dead in NY assisted living facility fire

    "We have numerous teams looking through the rubble" for the missing firefighter, said Rockland County Director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

    Miami Beach authorities extend emergency curfew overwhelmed by spring break crowd

  • Watch Sandra Oh speak out against Asian hate at Pittsburgh rally

    "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood, where she spoke out against the recent spate of attacks against Asians.

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.