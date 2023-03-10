Boulder therapist accused of sexually assaulting juvenile clients

Mar. 9—A former Boulder therapist was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted two juvenile sisters who were clients about 20 years ago.

Mark Hochwender, 72, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust — pattern of abuse.

Hochwender was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, two sisters came forward and told police Hochwender sexually assaulted them while they were children and Hochwender was in his 40s.

Hochwender initially was treating the girls' father when he became a sort of "family therapist." He then began nude massages, baths and then sex with the girls that began when they were in middle school or high school.

The sisters said Hochwender "groomed" them, and that they were not aware of the other being abused until they discussed it as adults.

The assaults occurred sometime after August 1999 at Hochwender's home offices in Boulder and Westminster.

A letter was sent to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies in 2020. According to online records, Hochwender retired in 2021 and surrendered his license rather than fight the allegations of "romantic relationships" with clients.

Boulder police said in 2020 the women also came forward to police, which sparked a "long-term investigation involving multiple families."

Officials are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police Detective Carey Lutz at LutzC@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4374 reference case 20-11516.