How Boulder's first-ever ranked choice mayoral race played out

Nov. 18—Boulder's 2023 election was a milestone for the city, in no small part because, for the first time ever, voters directly elected a mayor.

In the past, city council members nominated and appointed a mayor from among their ranks. But in 2020, a clear majority of voters — more than 78% — favored switching to a direct election process through ranked choice voting, and this year was the first time Boulder saw that process play out.

When the Boulder County Elections Division began releasing the first rounds of results on Election Night, the results and standings in the mayoral contest may have seemed counterintuitive to some in the community. To the candidates, though, the results were unsurprising and played out in much the way they expected.

Four candidates vied for the mayor role: incumbent Mayor Aaron Brockett, Councilmembers Bob Yates and Nicole Speer, and software engineer Paul Tweedlie. Brockett, Speer and Yates were all endorsed by major candidate slates, with Brockett and Speer backed by the Boulder Progressives and Yates by PLAN-Boulder County.

The county posted a total of seven rounds of unofficial results, and each round that was posted showed the candidates' first-choice rankings as well as instant runoff results to determine who would win if there were no ballots left to be counted at that point in time.

Final unofficial election results have confirmed that Brockett will continue in his role for another three years.

Here is a closer look at how the ranked choice voting contest played out among the four candidates over the week and a half following the election.

First batch of results: 7 p.m. Nov. 7

The earliest results posted on Election Night showed Yates received 7,414 first-choice rankings, Brockett received 4,801, Speer received 2,408 and Tweedlie received 291.

An initial projection that assumed no candidate would get 50% of the first-choice rankings then calculated a vote total, taking into account the second- or third-choice votes coming to Yates and Brockett if Tweedlie and Speer were eliminated.

In that initial projection based on early results, Yates stood at 54.17% of the vote and Brockett at 45.83%.

But this first batch of results all came from voters who had voted on or before Nov. 6. It did not include votes received or counted on Election Day, and only accounted for 45.34% of the total votes that would eventually be received for the mayor race.

Speer said that in Boulder's past few municipal elections, older and more conservative voters have typically voted earlier while younger and more progressive voters have tended to cast their votes later. With so many ballots left to count, she wasn't overly concerned by the first round of results.

"It's pretty traditional for more of the voters that I think my campaign probably appealed to to vote later," she said. "These are our workers and parents, the grad students and folks who don't have a lot of extra time on their hands, and who sort of need a deadline for an activity — even an important one like voting — to rise to the top of the to-do list."

Brockett, another progressive candidate, also expected the votes that had not yet been counted to boost his position. But he still said the initial projection, which showed him trailing Yates by eight points, made him nervous.

"We thought we'd gain ground with subsequent ballot drops, but we weren't sure how much," he said. "So that was a little nerve wracking."

Yates, though, knew early on that his outlook was not promising. He said he knew that the strongest showing of his supporters would likely come through in the first posting of results and that any lead he might have would probably erode as more votes continued to trickle in. Percentage-wise, he expected he would have needed a lead in the "high 50s" in the initial projection in order to win.

"This is not my first rodeo," he said. When the first round of results showed him with 54% of the votes, "People were cheering, but I'm thinking to myself, 'I don't think I'm going to win this race.'"

Second batch: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7

After the second round of results posted on Election Night, the tide was beginning to turn. As Brockett, Yates and Speer had all predicted, this subsequent batch of votes — which began counting people who voted on Election Day — skewed more heavily progressive than the initial results.

In the latest projection, Yates still led with 52.14% of the vote, but Brockett now had 47.86%. Where in the previous projection Yates had been ahead by 1,228 votes, he was now only leading by 839. At this point, 60.26% of the total votes for mayor had been counted.

Brockett said that with this round of results, although plenty of ballots were still outstanding, he began to feel optimistic.

"When the the margin had gone from an eight-point difference to a four-point difference, and there were so many votes still outstanding, I thought, 'This is probably going to work out,'" he said.

This second round of results had Speer with 16.69% of the first-choice rankings, compared to 16.15% of those rankings in the first round, and it was then Speer realized she was unlikely to get enough votes to stay in the running.

"That second drop was the one where I realized that I was not going to make it," she said. However, she expressed feeling like she still had an impact on the results just by running.

"I think I was able to appeal to folks who have not always been engaged in voting, who haven't always felt like government is there for them," she said, adding that some of those who voted for her told her they hadn't voted in years or weren't typically engaged in city politics.

Tweedlie only gained 81 first-choice rankings with this drop of results, bringing his total to 372, or 1.88% of the total.

Third and fourth batches: 11 p.m. Nov. 7, 1 a.m. Nov. 8

In the two drops of results that followed, the race continued to trend in favor of the progressive candidates as more votes continued to stream in. As of 11 p.m., Yates' projected lead had shrunk to two points, and he now had 51.16% of the vote, whereas Brockett had 48.84%.

By 1 a.m. Nov. 8, the projection had Yates at 50.42% to Brockett's 49.58%, a margin of only 221 votes. At this point, 80.52% of the total votes for mayor had been counted.

Brockett said he went to bed that night "hopeful" about how the results had progressed. But Yates knew that, for him, the race was more than likely over, and he said many of his followers were starting to "see the writing on the wall."

"I knew in my heart of hearts on Tuesday night ... that I probably would not win," Yates said.

Fifth and sixth batches: 4:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 8

Further batches of results continued to lift Brockett, eventually helping him overtake Yates. A projection posted at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 showed Brockett now leading Yates 50.85% to 49.15%

After this round of results, Brockett made a celebratory post on social media and Yates sent a newsletter to his followers acknowledging that he had likely lost.

By 10 p.m., Brockett's lead had grown. He now had 51.87% of the vote while Yates had 48.13%.

Final unofficial results: 4 p.m. Thursday

After the last results dropped on Nov. 8, there were still some outstanding votes to count. Those included military and overseas ballots, manual process ballots that cannot be tabulated by machine and rejected ballots that voters had the opportunity to "cure." All of those ballots were due by Wednesday and counted by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Mircalla Wozniak, communications manager for the Boulder County Elections Division, said only 1,517 ballots countywide were added between Nov. 8 and Thursday.

Those last remaining ballots had little effect on the mayor race. The final standings after the runoff process showed Brockett winning with 16,823 votes, or 51.9% of the total, and Yates with 15,592 votes, or 48.1% of the total. It remained a close race from Election Night until the final results were posted Thursday, but Brockett and Yates both expressed positive feelings about their campaigns and how the ranked choice race had gone.

"I'm excited to come out in the lead in the mayor's race, excited to continue to serve. I do intend to serve the entire community of Boulder, and whether somebody cast a first or second place vote for me or no vote for me at all, I'm going to be working on behalf of everybody," Brockett said.

Said Yates, "I can't help but be disappointed in the outcome, but I don't have anybody to blame for that ... Voters make their decisions, and I accept the will of the voters. That's what elections are all about. You hold yourself out there, and maybe the voters will pick you, and maybe they'll pick somebody else. And that's all good."