Boulder's Sacred Heart of Mary Church again vandalized with pro-choice messages

May 4—Editor's note: The headline of this story has been updated to correctly characterize some of the messages graffitied on the church.

Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder County was once again the target of vandalism, the second time in less than a year.

Officials with the church at 6739 S. Boulder Road posted photos on Facebook of the graffiti, which appears to contain messages regarding pro-choice and other matters including health care and immigration.

Spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to the scene Wednesday morning to begin investigating.

Haverfield said it appears the vandalism occurred overnight and involved multiple suspects. The investigation remains ongoing, and Haverfield said detectives are reviewing possible surveillance footage.

This is the second time that Sacred Heart was the target of vandalism in the past year after a similar incident in September.

"We can't yet conclusively say that it is related to last September's incident, but the crimes are very similar in nature," Haverfield said.

The timing of the vandalism also coincides with a leaked document indicating the U.S. Supreme Court was preparing to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark decision in which the Court ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's right to have an abortion.