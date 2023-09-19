Boulder's Sawhill Ponds to close in October for utility work

Sep. 18—Boulder's Sawhill Ponds Wildlife Preserve will close starting early next month for multi-year improvements to the city's main sanitary sewer line.

The west side of the nearby Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat will be closed as well. The two areas are near Valmont Road and 75th Street.

The sewer line work is expected to rehabilitate the existing line, enhance wastewater capacity, divert wastewater flow from the floodway and lower the risk of wastewater discharge. According to a city news release, the new pipeline will mainly be built along existing trails, and heavy construction will take place outside of Sawhill Ponds' seasonal osprey closure period.

The closures, which could start as soon as Oct. 2, are scheduled to last through March 15, but they could be extended depending on how the project is progressing. The news release stated the closures are meant to "expedite the project and protect wildlife from disturbances."

During the site restoration, Boulder also plans to make accessibility improvements for people with mobility challenges as well as trail improvements. Native plant species will be used in restoring affected wetlands, trees and upland areas.

For more information on the sewer project, visit bit.ly/46cTFqw.