Boulevard Brewing releases ‘Roo Brew’ beer in support of Kansas City athletics

The Kansas City Athletic Department and Boulevard Brewing Company announced a partnership in October and the fruits of that union has produced a new beverage.

Boulevard said it is selling a “Roo Brew Hazy IPA” at its Beer Hall. The beer is on tap and Roos-themed crowlers are being sold in the month of January.

The Hazy IPA has a 6.8% APV. Here is a look at the crowler cans.

Roo up! This month, swing by the Beer Hall to snag a 32 oz to-go crowler of Roo Brew Hazy IPA. With $5 from every crowler going toward the @KCRoosAthletics Fund, it's a delicious way to show your school spirit. Plus, enjoy 20% off your tab with a @UMKC student or faculty ID (21+) pic.twitter.com/WQttxzBOls — BLVDTOURSANDREC (@blvdtoursandrec) January 3, 2024

Boulevard said it will donate $5 from the sale of each crowler to the Roo Athletic Fund.

”We are excited to continue advancing our relationship with Boulevard. The Roo Brew is a prime tool for engagement for Kansas City Athletics to connect campus stakeholders, fans, alumni and donors,” Kansas City vice chancellor/director of athletics Brandon Martin said in a news release. “We are grateful for our partnership with Boulevard and look forward to more exciting opportunities in the future.”