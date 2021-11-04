Bounce house argument ends with one neighbor killing another, Texas cops say

Police in Texas are looking for a 30-year-old Austin woman after a 52-year-old man was shot and killed over an alleged theft of a “bouncy house.”

On the morning of Nov. 1, police were dispatched to a home in East Austin where they found James Traylor, 52, with gunshot wounds. He was then taken to Dell Seton Hospital where he died about an hour later, Austin police said in a statement.

Witnesses said a fight between Traylor and a female neighbor led to her shooting him multiple times, police said. According to the witnesses, the fight was over the alleged theft of a “bouncy house.”

The woman fled the scene, police said.

On Nov. 2, the medical examiner’s office officially ruled the death a homicide, police said in the statement.

The Austin Police Department has named Nora Lee Lopez, 30, as a suspect in the shooting, and an arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for her.

Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously call Austin police at 512-974-TIPS.

Lyft driver says she crawled out of woods after being shot by passenger in Mississippi

Kids mistakenly get adult dose of COVID vaccine at Halloween event, Texas dad says