Bouncer faces murder charge for punching ejected bar patron

Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant on a third-degree murder charge has been issued for a bouncer at a gay bar seen on video punching a patron, who later died.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish told reporters Wednesday the suspect was expected to either turn himself in or be taken into custody shortly.

Officials say the 41-year-old man was punched and hit his head on the sidewalk outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar early April 16, and died a week later.

One of the owners, Jeffrey Sotland, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the bouncer was not an employee of the bar and was from an outside security company.

