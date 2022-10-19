Bouncer fatally shot at Uptown Minneapolis bar identified as St. Paul man
A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say.
Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.
Police who responded to the scene found Mendoza-Cordova lying in the back of the bar and administered first aid, but he died before paramedics arrived, a news release issued by the Minneapolis Police Department said. The Hennepin County medical examiner reported Mendoza-Cordova died of a gunshot wound to his neck.
No arrests have been made in the killing, police said.
