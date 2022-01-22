Bouncing Boulders Point to Quakes on Mars

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Right Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)
Katherine Kornei
·4 min read

If a rock falls on Mars, and no one is there to see it, does it leave a trace? Yes, and it’s a beautiful herringbone-like pattern, new research reveals.

Scientists have now spotted thousands of tracks on the red planet created by tumbling boulders. Delicate chevron-shaped piles of Martian dust and sand frame the tracks, the team showed, and most fade over the course of a few years.

Rockfalls have been spotted elsewhere in the solar system, including on the moon and even a comet. But a big open question is the timing of these processes on other worlds — are they ongoing or did they predominantly occur in the past?

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

A study of these ephemeral features on Mars, published last month in Geophysical Research Letters, says that such boulder tracks can be used to pinpoint recent seismic activity on the red planet. This new evidence that Mars is a dynamic world runs contrary to the notion that all of the planet’s exciting geology happened much earlier, said Ingrid Daubar, a planetary scientist at Brown University who was not involved in the study.

“For a long time, we thought that Mars was this cold, dead planet,” Daubar said.

To arrive at this finding, Vijayan, a planetary scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmadabad, India, who uses a single name, and his colleagues pored over thousands of images of Mars' equatorial region. The imagery was captured from 2006 through 2020 by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera onboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and revealed details as small as 10 inches across.

“We can discriminate individual boulders,” Vijayan said.

The team manually searched for chain-like features — a telltale signature of a rock careening down an incline — on the sloped walls of impact craters. Vijayan and his collaborators spotted more than 4,500 such boulder tracks, the longest of which stretched more than a mile and a half.

Sometimes the tracks change direction and occasionally new tracks suddenly branch off, Vijayan said. Such changing tracks are likely evidence that a boulder disintegrated mid-fall and that its offspring continued bouncing downslope.

Roughly one-third of the tracks the researchers studied were absent in early images, meaning that they must have formed since 2006. The bounce marks of all of these young tracks are framed by a chevron-shaped pile of Martian regolith. That material, which Vijayan and his colleagues nicknamed “boulder fall ejecta,” is kicked out each time a boulder impacts the surface, the researchers propose.

And that boulder fall material is transient: By tracing the same tracks in images obtained at different times, the team found that boulder fall ejecta tends to remain visible for only about four to eight years. The researchers suggest that winds continuously sweeping over the surface of Mars redistribute dust and sand and erase the ejecta.

Because boulder fall ejecta fades so rapidly, seeing it implies that a boulder was dislodged recently, the team suggest. And a common cause of rockfalls, on Earth and elsewhere, is seismic activity.

Vijayan and his collaborators found that roughly 30% of the boulder tracks in their sample with boulder fall ejecta were concentrated in the Cerberus Fossae region of Mars. That’s far more than expected, the researchers say, since this region encompasses only 1% of the study’s area.

“The surrounding craters have lots of boulder falls,” Vijayan said. “A few of them even have multiple falls in the same location.”

That makes sense, said Alfred McEwen, a planetary geologist at the University of Arizona and the principal investigator of HiRISE, not involved in the research. The geography near Cerberus Fossae, namely the Tharsis volcanic region, predisposes the area to seismic activity.

“These giant masses of dense rock loaded up on the surface creates stresses throughout the surrounding crust of Mars,” McEwen said.

Since 2019, hundreds of marsquakes have been detected by NASA’s InSight lander, and two of the largest occurred last year in the Cerberus Fossae region.

In the future, Vijayan and his collaborators plan to extend their analysis to Mars' polar regions. The HiRISE camera will hopefully oblige, McEwen said, despite the instrument being significantly past its design lifetime.

“HiRISE is still going strong,” McEwen said.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Digital animation falsely shared as 'actual video of Tonga volcano eruption'

    A video that appears to show an erupting volcano filmed close-up from a boat has circulated in multiple social media posts claiming it shows the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific in January. In fact, the video shows computer-generated imagery published online before the Tonga volcano eruption."The South Pacific island nation of Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai undersea volcano erupts instantly," reads the Chinese language caption to the video pos

  • ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase

    Several people were arrested after a drag race turned into a high-speed police chase in West Lawn.

  • The metaverse offers a future full of potential – for terrorists and extremists, too

    Violent extremists could find the metaverse a useful recruiting and organizing tool – and a target-rich environment. D-Keine/E+ via Getty ImagesThe metaverse is coming. Like all technological innovation, it brings new opportunities and new risks. The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the internet where people can interact with digital objects and digital representations of themselves and others, and can move more or less freely from one virtual environment to another. It can a

  • Our acceptance of subtle antisemitism helps make attacks such as Colleyville possible

    Even after the Congregation Beth Israel hostage-taker’s motives were clear, some kept looking for other explanations. [Opinion]

  • On Abortion Law, the U.S. Is Unusual. Without Roe, It Would Be, Too.

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said last month that the United States was an international outlier in allowing abortion more than halfway through pregnancy. That later cutoff, he said, places the U.S. in the company of North Korea and China. It’s true in some ways, but not all. Few countries allow abortion without restriction until fetal viability, the cutoff set by Roe v. Wade, which was decided 49 years ago today. Because of medical advances, that is now around 23 weeks. And only aro

  • Their DNA Hides a Warning, but They Don't Want to Know What It Says

    Marin Konstadt, visiting family in Florida, was at the opera in 2020 when she got a call on her cellphone. She called back at intermission. The caller, a genetics specialist at a hospital, had some important news for her. She has a genetic variant that can increase her disease risk. Did she want to know more? Konstadt, 69, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives in Salem, Massachusetts, had been thrust like many other Americans into a raging debate on medical ethics and genetics. In 2016, she

  • Pope promises justice for abuse victims day after Ratzinger report

    Pope Francis on Friday promised justice for the victims of sexual abuse by clergy members, a day after a Catholic Church-sponsored investigation found that former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action when knowing about sexual abuse while he was the archbishop of Munich, The Associated Press reports.Francis did not specifically mention Joseph Ratzinger, the former Pope Benedict's name before he was appointed as pontiff, or the investigation's...

  • Hilton is trying to tap into the $639 billion wellness tourism market with a fitness-focused hotel room. I spent the night and felt invigorated by the space.

    Hilton's wellness-focused rooms, which include an exercise bike, TRX bands, and guided workouts felt like the perfect getaway for fitness fanatics.

  • M&M’s Redesigned Their Characters For The First Time In 10 Years

    Mars, Incorporated redesigned their beloved M&M's characters, including changing up their colorways and footwear.

  • Thai YouTuber discovers the only known bamboo-dwelling tarantula species in the world

    A popular YouTube personality in Thailand has discovered a new tarantula species. JoCho Sippawat, who has nearly 2.5 million subscribers on his nature-themed YouTube channel, noticed something peculiar about a spider he found while in a  forest in Tak Province back in 2020, reported New Scientist. Sippawat, who first spotted the black-and-white arachnid in Asian bamboo stalks, sent an image of the specimen to Khon Kaen University arachnologist Narin Chomphuphuang.

  • Letters to the editor for Saturday, January 22, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Southern Japan earthquake injures 13, no tsunami warning

    TOKYO (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted southwestern Japan early on Saturday morning, injuring 13 people, the authorities and local media said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake struck with an epicentre 45 km (30 miles) deep at 1:08 a.m. (1608 GMT on Friday) off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The quake caused shaking in Oita and Miyazaki prefectures that measured 5+ on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which has a maximum of 7, the agency said.

  • This Photo Shows a Single Atom, and You Can See It With the Naked Eye (If You Really Look Hard)

    This award-winning photo shows a single atom floating in an electric field—and you can see it with the naked eye if you really look hard.

  • Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'

    In April, Brazil’s federal police stormed the helipad of a seaside hotel in Rio de Janeiro state, where they busted two men and a woman loading a chopper with 7 million reais ($1.3 million) in neatly packed bills. The detainees told police they worked for G.A.S. Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by a former waiter-turned-multimillionaire who is the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil’s biggest-ever pyramid schemes. Police say the company owned by 38-year-old Glaidson Acácio dos Santos had total transactions worth at least $7 billion ($38 billion reais) from 2015 through mid-2021 as part of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme that promised investors 10% monthly returns.

  • Earth's new lightning capital of the world confirmed from space

    Data collected from the International Space Station adds a new dimension to Earth's lightning.

  • Best drivers of 2022 for every budget and handicap

    Find a driver that can not only deliver performance on your best swing but also on mishits.

  • Archaeologists find previously unknown structures among Machu Picchu's ruins

    Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling

  • Webb space telescope nearing destination a million miles away

    If all goes well, Webb will be 100 times more powerful than Hubble​ — so sensitive to infrared light that it could detect the faint heat of a bumble bee as far away as the moon.

  • UK designates Omicron sub-lineage a variant under investigation

    LONDON/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The UK Health Security Agency on Friday designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation, saying it could have a growth advantage. BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily distinguish it from Delta, is being investigated but has not been designated a variant of concern. "It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge," Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said.

  • ULA Atlas V rocket rolls to pad, set for Friday launch from Cape Canaveral

    A nearly 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday, setting the stage for liftoff a day later.