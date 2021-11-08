'Bouncy house' fight led to 2nd homicide on Garcreek Circle in far East Austin in 5 weeks, police say

Nov. 5, 2021, update: Austin police on Friday said that 30-year-old Nora Lee Lopez, their suspect in the Nov. 1 shooting death of 52-year-old James Traylor, has surrendered to authorities. She is charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Nov. 4, 2021, update: An argument between neighbors over a "bouncy house" escalated into violence and led to Austin's 77th homicide of the year, police said Thursday.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Nora Lee Lopez in the shooting death on Monday of James Traylor, 52. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities received reports of gunshots being fired at 8:10 a.m. in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle in far East Austin

When police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived at the scene, they found Traylor with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died at 9:11 a.m.

"According to a witness, an altercation broke out between Traylor and a female neighbor over the alleged theft of a 'Bouncy House,' " police said in a statement Thursday. "The argument ended with female neighbor shooting Traylor multiple times and then fleeing the scene."

Anyone with more information or video of the incident can call homicide detectives at 512-974-8477, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

Original Nov. 1, 2021 article: Austin police on Monday were investigating a deadly shooting in far East Austin, the city's 77th homicide of the year.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle about 8:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a man in his early 50s wounded in a grassy area of the neighborhood, said officer Jose Mendez, a police spokesman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died at 9:11 a.m., Mendez said. A suspect has not been identified, but police had a person of interest in custody, he said. Citing the ongoing investigation, Mendez said he could not provide additional details.

Story continues

More: What is Prop A? Explaining the possible police expansion on Austin's November ballot

More: Southwest Austin man, in SWAT standoff after opening fire on city code staff, fatally shot by police

More: Changes at Austin police academy a mixed bag so far, consultants report

Police think the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger, Mendez said.

Exactly five weeks earlier, the same area was the scene of another homicide, according to police. On Sept. 27, police responded at 12:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots on Garcreek Circle and found 31-year-old Ronnie Jermaine James lying wounded on the driveway of a residence, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Anyone with more information or video of either incident can call police homicide detectives at 512-974-8477, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man dies in 2nd homicide on Garcreek Circle in East Austin this year